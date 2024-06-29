Lakers Sign ‘Hellacious’ 6-Foot-10 Player Before NBA Free Agency: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are putting together a compelling NBA Summer League roster with several undrafted free agent signings. Former NC State big man Mohamed Diarra becomes the latest notable Lakers’ addition following the 2024 NBA draft. Draft Express’ Jon Chepkevich praised Diarra as a “hellacious rebounder” at NC State.

“NC State’s Mohamed Diarra has agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers for NBA Summer League, I’m told,” Chepkevich detailed in a June 28, 2024, message on X. “The 6’10” French big man is a hellacious rebounder, plays with great energy, and really stepped up his game in March to help fuel the Wolfpack’s ACC + NCAA Tournament runs.”

Diarra was one of the key players during NC State’s improbable 2024 Final Four run. The Wolfpack center averaged 8.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game during the team’s five March Madness contests.

Diarra posted 12 or more rebounds in three of these five NCAA tournament games. The big man also posted 14 or more rebounds in four straight ACC tournament matchups. Diarra was able to increase his production in the postseason after averaging 6.3 points and 7.8 boards in 40 games during 2023-24.

The Lakers also signed former Pitt sharpshooter Blake Hinson, Xavier guard Quincy Olivari and French forward Armel Traore among their additional notable undrafted additions.

The Lakers Are Expected to Be ‘Aggressive’ in Finding a Potential NBA Trade for D’Angelo Russell: Insider

Play

Los Angeles point guard D’Angelo Russell will not hit NBA free agency. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Russell is picking up the final season of his two-year, $36 million contract.

Whether Russell is wearing a Lakers uniform when the season begins remains to be seen. According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, the Lakers are “expected to be aggressive” in exploring potential trades for Russell.

“How long Russell remains a Laker is another matter altogether,” Buha noted in a June 29 blurb titled, “D’Angelo Russell sticking around L.A.” “After failing to trade Russell ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, the Lakers are expected to be aggressive in pursuing Russell-centric trades, according to league and team sources. Russell’s expiring contract immediately becomes one of Los Angeles’ more valuable trade assets, particularly for salary-matching purposes.

“… Internally within the Lakers, there is a sense that there is a clear ceiling to an Austin Reaves-D’Angelo Russell backcourt pairing. Reaves is younger, better defensively, a superior playoff performer and is on a team-friendly multi-year contract.”

LeBron James Is Considering Taking Less Money With the Lakers in NBA Free Agency, Says Insider

LeBron James is opting out of his deal with the Lakers to become a free agent. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that James is considering taking less money with Los Angeles to enable the franchise to sign free agents. It will be worth watching to see just how much of a pay cut James considers to remain in Hollywood.

“With LeBron James opting out to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, the superstar is considering opening up a pathway for the team to obtain the full midlevel exception for the right targets, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes said in a June 29 message on X.