Lakers Sign 6-Foot-8 ‘Prolific Scorer’ Amid 1st Moves After Draft: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers got to work after the 2024 NBA draft signing former Pittsburgh sharpshooter Blake Hinson. Los Angeles also signed a pair of undrafted free agents with upside: Xavier guard Quincy Olivari and French forward Armel Traore.

“Undrafted Pittsburgh sharpshooter Blake Hinson has agreed to two-way NBA deal with the Lakers, sources said,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania detailed in a June 27, 2024 message on X.

Hinson is a two-time All-ACC team member who averaged 18.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting a blazing 42.1% from long range for Pitt in 2023-24. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward will be competing for a Lakers roster spot heading into next season.

New Lakers Forward Blake Hinson Is Described as a ‘Prolific Scorer’ & Strong Long Range Threat

There are some questions about Hinson’s size and position at the next level. This likely contributed to Hinson going undrafted before signing with the Lakers.

“Hinson’s game and potential lie in his ability to be a prolific scorer at all three levels, though his improvements as a shooter won’t go unnoticed, as he can be a very effective stretch-four due to his shooting range,” Hinson’s NBA.com’s scouting report detailed. “His 6-foot-8 frame suggests he might be a bit undersized to play power forward at the next level but that length and frame suggest he shouldn’t have problems guarding NBA wings and perimeter players.

“He’s a better ball-handler than he’s given credit for, however, his game doesn’t come without flaws. He’s not the best passer, and while his ball-handling skills are decent, he uses them to create for himself rather than for others. He also has room to improve on defense, especially in terms of effort,” NBA.com continued.

“Hinson can play as a three or four at the next level. He might be better suited to play as a stretch-four, perhaps coming off the bench due to his shooting touch and shortcomings on defense.”

The Lakers Are Making a Compelling Case for LeBron James to Remain in LA

Heading into the offseason, the major storyline for the Lakers was LeBron James’ future. Los Angeles has put together a compelling case for James to either opt in to his current deal or re-sign in NBA free agency.

The Lakers hired James’ podcast co-host JJ Redick as the team’s new head coach. One week later, Los Angeles followed up this move by drafting James’ son Bronny James. It would be a major surprise if James passes on this package deal to play for another team next season.



The Lakers Signed NC State Big Man Mohamed Diarra

Los Angeles also landed sharpshooter Dalton Knecht in the first round, a player James has praised in the past. The Lakers are quietly putting together a solid group of undrafted players who will be fighting for roster spots. According to Draft Express’ Jon Chepkevich, Los Angeles is also signing NC State big man Mohamed Diarra.

“NC State’s Mohamed Diarra has agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers for NBA Summer League, I’m told,” Chepkevich explained in a June 28 message on X. “The 6’10” French big man is a hellacious rebounder, plays with great energy, and really stepped up his game in March to help fuel the Wolfpack’s ACC + NCAA Tournament runs.”