Lakers Insider Offers Major Nikola Jokic Trade Update Amid Ownership Change

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly turn their attention to the long-rumored Nikola Jokic trade once their new ownership takes charge of the franchise.

According to Lakers insider Anthony Irwin, the franchise’s eyes are going to be “dead-set” on the Denver Nuggets once their ownership situation is figured out.

“All I’ll say is if/when the Lakers get their ownership situation figured out, a lot of the organization’s eyes are going to be dead-set on Denver,” Irwin reported via X.

Hypothetically, the Lakers could build a package around Walker Kessler and/or Austin Reaves, but none of those trades will be possible until Jan. 15, 2027, when the trade restrictions on both players will expire. While Kessler inked a 4-year, $130M contract with the Lakers via a sign-and-trade this offseason, Reaves signed a four-year, $184M to stay with the franchise that took a chance on him after he went undrafted in 2021.

Nikola Jokic to Leave Denver Nuggets?

For what it’s worth Jokic, who has the option to test free agency in 2027, has repeatedly stated his desire to re-sign with the Nuggets next summer.

“My idea and desire is to stay in Denver. I’ll probably sign next year,” he said last month after a FIBA World Cup qualifier game.

“… My desire is to play the rest of my life in Denver.”

The chatter of Jokic potentially leaving Denver gathered steam after the three-time MVP turned down a four-year, $278M extension this summer. However, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin explained that there was a strategic reason for Jokic to not re-up this year, as he’s eligible for an additional $80M if he waits until 2027.

“By waiting until the 2027 offseason, Jokic is eligible to sign a five-year $359.5 million contract as a free agent,” McMenamin reported last month. “That contract would be the largest in NBA history and would see his career on-court earnings reach $724 million, according to ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks.”

Lakers Pursue Nikola Jokic

Despite Jokic’s insistence to remain in Denver, several insiders have highlighted that Giannis Antetokounmpo maintained a similar, loyal stance with the Milwaukee Bucks before finally seeking a trade this past summer.

As such, there’s no guarantee that Jokic won’t have a similar change of heart, especially if the Nuggets continue to underwhelm in the playoffs. Notably, the Nuggets have failed to advance past the second round of the playoffs since their title win in 2023 — in large part due to their unwillingness to pay their free agents. Most recently, they let Peyton Watson walk to shed at least $100M off their pay roll for next year.

Former Nuggets coach George Karl has warned that the franchise risks losing Jokic due to some of its front-office decisions in recent years.

“Some franchises aren’t capable of supporting their legends the right way.

“Jokic was on a path to becoming one of the Top 10 players to ever play basketball.

“That wasn’t realistic in Denver,” Karl wrote on X on Thursday.