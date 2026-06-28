Lakers Get Bad News on Nikola Jokic Trade Hopes From Nuggets Intel

The Los Angeles Lakers’ dream scenario of pairing Luka Doncic with Nikola Jokic just ran into a reality check.

The Denver Nuggets have considered a significant roster shakeup and are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for players on the roster, with one important exception. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Nuggets are willing to hear offers for anyone other than Jokic, a clear sign that Denver’s franchise player remains off the table even as the team evaluates changes around him.

That matters for the Lakers because Jokic has become the ultimate fantasy target in recent speculation around Los Angeles. The logic is easy to understand: Doncic and Jokic would instantly become one of the most gifted offensive duos in NBA history, and the Lakers have never been shy about star hunting.

But the latest intel points in the opposite direction. Denver may be open for business. Jokic, at least for now, is not the business.

Nuggets Intel Makes Lakers’ Nikola Jokic Scenario Even Harder

There is a major difference between the Nuggets listening on expensive supporting pieces and the Nuggets seriously considering a Jokic trade.

Denver has big financial decisions to make, and that is where the Lakers angle becomes tempting from the outside. The Nuggets have several high-salary veterans around Jokic, and the new CBA has made expensive rosters harder to maintain. That naturally creates speculation about whether Denver could pivot after falling short of another championship run.

Still, Scotto’s report draws a hard line: Jokic is the exception.

That undercuts the most aggressive Lakers hypotheticals. Recent trade ideas have imagined Los Angeles sending out packages built around names such as LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura or future draft picks to land Jokic.

The new update gives the Lakers story a different answer. The issue may not be whether Los Angeles would want Jokic or whether Doncic would fit with him. The issue is whether Denver has any incentive to even take the call.

For now, the answer appears to be no.

Why Jokic Remains Different From Denver’s Other Trade Pieces

The Nuggets can consider moving players around Jokic without signaling a rebuild. In fact, that may be the point.

Jokic remains the reason Denver can credibly sell itself as a contender after one or two smart moves. He averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists during the 2025-26 regular season, ranking first in the league in both rebounds and assists.

That type of player does not become available just because a team is uncomfortable with its payroll.

Jokic is also still under contract. Spotrac lists him on a five-year, $276.1 million deal, with a $59 million salary for 2026-27 and a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.

That contract gives Denver time. The Nuggets do not have to treat this offseason as a forced exit point unless Jokic changes the equation himself. There has been plenty of discussion about his long-term future, especially with extension questions hovering over Denver, but that is not the same as a trade request or a front-office decision to shop him.

For the Lakers, that distinction is everything.

Lakers’ More Realistic Path May Be Around the Margins

The Lakers can still use the Nuggets situation as a signal for the broader market.

If Denver is willing to listen on players other than Jokic, Los Angeles can monitor whether a useful veteran becomes available. That is a much more realistic conversation than building another Jokic package that Denver has no reason to accept.

The Lakers also have their own roster math to solve. Reaves is no longer just a value-contract trade chip after reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $185 million maximum deal with Los Angele. That kind of contract reinforces his place as a major part of the Lakers’ present, even if star-trade speculation will always include his name.

Los Angeles also has to think about balance around Doncic. Another ball-dominant superstar is fun to imagine, but the Lakers still need defense, shooting, frontcourt depth and reliable rotation pieces. A Jokic-Doncic pairing would solve plenty of offensive problems, but getting there would likely strip away the kind of depth needed to survive the Western Conference.

That is why the Scotto intel is useful for Lakers fans. It narrows the conversation.