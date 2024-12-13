Lakers Interested in 47% 3-Point Shooting Center: Report

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots against the Chicago Bulls.

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the several NBA teams that are interested in trading for Chicago Bulls stretch center Nikola Vučević, according to Clutchpoints’ Brett Siegel.

“The Pistons previously showed interest in [Zach] LaVine over the offseason, but it is not expected that these talks will reignite. Vucevic, on the other hand, is drawing interest from the Warriors, Lakers, Pelicans, and Pistons, sources said. Several other teams may very well emerge as suitors for Vucevic ahead of the trade deadline given his production and experience,” Siegel wrote.

However, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps has reported that “sources across the league also don’t expect much interest in trading for [Vučević].”

The 34-year-old Bulls center is having the best 3-point shooting season of his career, hitting a mind-boggling 47.4% from downtown while averaging 21 points and 9.8 rebounds. But Bontemps noted that there’s “some reasonable skepticism that those high-water marks will hold up as the season progresses” because of “the fact that Vučević struggles defensively and is owed another $20 million next year.”

Vučević is not in the mold of the “bruising” center that Lakers rookie coach JJ Redick covets, but he can space the floor for Anthony Davis and LeBron James while also providing solid rebounding and decent rim protection.

Nikola Vučević’s Focused on 3-Point Shooting in Offseason

Vučević’s near double-double average is expected from the Montenegrin center. However, what is surprising is his efficiency from the 3-point line.

Vučević is making 2.2 3-pointers per game out of 4.6 attempts, which is a career-high if he can sustain it.

Clearly, his offseason training focusing on his 3-point shot mechanics is paying off.

“I worked on it a lot over the summer, trying to see if there was something as far as my mechanics that I didn’t do well, or what was going on from that standpoint,” Vučević told Substack’s NBA insider Marc Stein in September. “I think there are some things that I could have done better, so I worked on it, a lot of reps as always. I’m sure at some point last year I was also overthinking shots and so, shots that I would normally make, when you start thinking too much, you start missing those as well.”

Bulls’ Exorbitant Asking Price

The Warriors’ reported interest in Vučević could be hamstrung by the Bull’s stubbornness.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on December 2 about the Bulls’ exorbitant asking price for both LaVine and Vučević.

“Thus far, multiple executives who’ve spoken to the Bulls say Chicago still has asking prices that are “too high” for LaVine and Vucevic, given their contracts. If both players continue their torrid paces, will a playoff contender believe adding either player could be the missing piece to a deep playoff run? That’s the question Chicago is willing to wait for the answer,” Scotto wrote.

The Bulls may change their stance as the February 6 trade deadline draws near. On the other hand, the Lakers have other trade options as well.

Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas remains on the Lakers’ radar, according to Scotto.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams with the most diligent interest in trying to acquire Valanciunas, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.