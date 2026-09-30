Lakers Eyeing ‘No Problem’ Dalton Knecht Trade For $27M High Upside Center

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to cut ties with Dalton Knecht in the final roster move ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season, but that will only happen if they can’t use him in a trade for another upgrade at the center position.

The Lakers already reportedly tried to trade Knecht for Buddy Hield, but after that deal didn’t go through, the team is expected to search the trade market for another center and use the failed former first-round pick in a deal.

According to a recent report from NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Lakers could use Knecht or Jaden Hardy in a trade for Chicago Bulls center Jalen Smith to round out the roster and add a backup big man behind starter Walker Kessler.

Lakers Could Use Dalton Knecht In Jalen Smith Trade

While discussing Knecht’s uncertain future with the Lakers, Siegel mentioned how Los Angeles could go after a player like Smith, whom he believes the Bulls would have ‘no problem’ taking back the three-point shooting wing in a potential deal.

“The Lakers could definitely use another big man on their bench, preferably someone who could stretch the floor, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see Pelinka move players like Knecht and Hardy in a deal, possibly even with a second-round pick, to beef up the frontcourt with a player he pinpoints,” he wrote.

“Jalen Smith is the type of player that would make sense for LA to target in this scenario since he’s in the final year of his contract. Chicago would have no problem taking on two contracts from a financial perspective, and taking a chance on younger players like Hardy and Knecht could make sense for them as well. Keep an eye on his status.”

The Lakers have been previously linked to Smith in trade rumors. Earlier in the offseason, NBA reporter Jake Wienbach also revealed Knecht could be a key trade piece should Los Angeles and Chicago come to terms on a deal.

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“If the Lakers discuss the possibility of acquiring Jalen Smith, a trade package would likely include Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, and second-round draft compensation. Smith is reportedly a trade target for the Lakers, but it’s unclear if the Bulls are willing to move the 26-year-old big man.”

Though perhaps not a name many NBA fans are familiar with, Smith would be a great fit on this Lakers team. He’s young, athletic, and offers the skill set franchise star Luka Doncic has proven to get the most out of. Last year with the Bulls, Smith started in 21 of the 53 games he played, putting up 10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 48.3/37.3/74.2 shooting splits while taking a career-high 4.2 three-pointers per game.

Smith is in the final season of a three-year, $27 million deal, and if the Lakers could use Knecht in a trade for the 26-year-old center, it’s worth pursuing at this point.

LA’s Young Wing To Be Waived If Trade Doesn’t Happen

While mentioning Knecht as a potential trade asset in a Lakers’ deal for Smith, Siegel also mentioned Los Angeles already tried trading the former first-round pick for the experienced veteran shooter in Hield.

“One player that stood out in multiple deals due to the trades he was involved in was sharpshooter Buddy Hield, who was recently moved from the Atlanta Hawks to the Charlotte Hornets and then to the Chicago Bulls,” he wrote.

“Sources say the Lakers could’ve made a “2-for-1 move” to trade for Hield, but the organization ultimately elected against doing so. Although the exact reasoning for this was not provided, one can assume the main reason for this is due to Los Angeles likely needing to include a second-round pick to move two contracts.”

This is now the second reported time the Lakers tried trading Knecht, as a deal didn’t go through two years ago for center Mark Williams.

Now, if the Lakers can’t trade Knecht in a package for Smith, he might be on the way out, as all signs point to him being the final roster cut after training camp for the franchise to get under the 15-man limit set by the NBA.

“Overall, the Lakers’ roster crunch is certainly centered on Knecht,” he wrote.

“There’s going to be a lot of pressure on Dalton Knecht to fight for this roster spot with Jaden Hardy in training camp. One of them is most likely going to be cut, and it wouldn’t shock me if it ended up being Dalton Knecht, but it really does depend on what happens here in training camp for the Lakers,” Siegel said in a previous discussion about Knecht’s future with the Lakers.

A Hield trade would have been interesting, and a Smith trade remains on the table for the Lakers.

In what would be good news for the Purple and Gold, as Siegel finished saying, it appears one move or another is on the horizon, regardless of whether it’s a Knecht or Jaden Hardy roster cut, or a trade for a new contributor.

“Knowing (Rob) Pelinka and how this front office operates, it’s more likely than not that they will find a trade to move at least one of these players.