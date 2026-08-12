Lakers Jonathan Kuminga Trade Odds Spike After Historic Sale

The Los Angeles Lakers ownership is changing once again, following the report by Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN that current owner Mark Walter is selling the franchise to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger for a historic $12.5 billion, and with that, the team’s hopes of landing Jonathan Kuminga have increased.

Walter’s spending power already saw the Lakers get busy in the offseason, but after news of the historic sale, the team’s chances of landing Kuminga in a sign-and-trade are spiking following the bombshell story on Wednesday morning.

The Lakers have always been in the hunt to get Kuminga, and with major changes coming, the public believes the power forward is inching closer to landing in Los Angeles before the 2026-27 NBA season begins.

Lakers Jonathan Kuminga Odds Increase

According to the trading market, Polymarket, the public sentiment is that the Lakers’ sale only makes it more likely Kuminga will be suiting up in Purple and Gold.

Per Polymarket, the Lakers currently lead the odds to add Kuminga in a sign-and-trade, likely with the Atlanta Hawks, his former team, facilitating the deal. Los Angeles holds 41% odds to win the Kuminga sweepstakes as of 12:30 pm EST on Wednesday, August 12.

Those are the highest odds the Lakers have held to add the former NBA champion in weeks, and they still sit above the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, two other teams with reported interest, to land Kuminga in the franchise’s likely final move of the summer.

When Walter bought the Lakers from the Buss Family last year, as is the case with his Los Angeles Dodgers, there was an expectation that he would be spending a lot of money to ensure the basketball team remained a title contender and in contention to land the biggest names in the trade and free-agent market.

But now, with the Lakers set to be under new ownership, the public believes Kushner and Iger will fuel an even more aggressive front office, as reflected in the team’s new odds of making a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, who remains a restricted free agent.

A timeline for Kuminga heading to Los Angeles is yet to be seen, but as of now, they are the leaders in the clubhouse to add his services before next season begins.

Historic Lakers Sale For $12.5 Billion From Mark Walter To Josh Kushner And Bob Iger

Shelbourne broke the news that Walter is set to sell the Lakers to Kushner and Iger for a record-breaking $12.5 billion. When Walter purchased the team, he bought it at a $10 billion valuation from the Buss family, but he is already moving on from the investment shortly after going all-in on the franchise.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are being sold to American businessmen Josh Kushner and Bob Iger for $12.5 billion, a record-breaking price, multiple sources told ESPN,” Shelbourne wrote. “The businessmen were involved in the expansion process in Las Vegas, but in a stunning turn, they pivoted to make an aggressive offer to buy the Lakers from Mark Walter, who had purchased a controlling interest in the team from the Buss family last year for a then-record franchise valuation of approximately $10 billion.”

Before either Lakers sale, they were considered one of the most valuable sports franchises, and that’s been proven true on two occasions, now set to move hands for the historic $12.5 billion deal.

“Owning the Los Angeles Lakers has been one of the great honors of my life — an extraordinary investment, but what I will carry with me is the community, the fans, and a city that treats this team as family. I am grateful to Jeanie Buss, the Buss family, the players, and the staff for welcoming me into this chapter. The Lakers belong to Los Angeles, and I have every confidence the best is still ahead,” Walter said in a statement.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers’ sale will actually help them land Kuminga, but in the hours since the news broke, fans believe it’s more likely the forward will end up in Los Angeles in the team’s first move under new ownership.