Los Angeles Lakers Officially Lose 9-Year NBA Player To Rival Team

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially lost a key player from last season in free agency.

The Phoenix Suns have announced their signing of Luke Kennard.

He finished the 2025-26 season with averages of 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field and 47.8% from three-point range in 78 games for the Lakers (and Hawks).

Suns.com wrote: “The Phoenix Suns announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a multi-year contract.”

Looking At Kennard

Kennard was the 12th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies over nine total seasons in the NBA.

In 2020 (with the Pistons), Kennard average a career-high 15.8 points per contest while shooting 39.9% from three-point range in 28 games.