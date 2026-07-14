Los Angeles Lakers Officially Lose 9-Year NBA Player To Rival Team

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: A detailed view of a Los Angeles Lakers logo on the court before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially lost a key player from last season in free agency.
He finished the 2025-26 season with averages of 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field and 47.8% from three-point range in 78 games for the Lakers (and Hawks).
Suns.com wrote: “The Phoenix Suns announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a multi-year contract.”
GettyLuke Kennard #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
In 2020 (with the Pistons), Kennard average a career-high 15.8 points per contest while shooting 39.9% from three-point range in 28 games.
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 23: Luke Kennard #5 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates after making a three point shot against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 23, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially lost a key player from last season in free agency.The Phoenix Suns have announced their signing of Luke Kennard.He finished the 2025-26 season with averages of 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field and 47.8% from three-point range in 78 […]
Los Angeles Lakers Officially Lose 9-Year NBA Player To Rival Team