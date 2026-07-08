Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign 5-Year NBA Player

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced that they had signed Sandro Mamukelashvili.

The former Seton Hall star is coming off a year where he had averages of 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range in 80 games.

The Lakers wrote (via X): “Welcome to the Purple & Gold, Mamu 🗣️”

Mamukelashvili was the 54th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs over five total NBA seasons.

His career averages are 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 36.6% from three-point range in 271 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the terms of the deal on July 1.

Charania wrote: “Just in: Free agent F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili has agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal to sign with Los Angeles Lakers, with a player option for the fourth season, sources tell ESPN. Big fully guaranteed deal for George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports.”

Social Media Reacts To Mamukelashvili Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

Dan Woike: “Sandro Mamukelashvili to wear No. 54”

@is_it_right: “Hopefully he’ll play more like Horace Grant than Kwame Brown wearing number 54.”

@Lakr4lyfe1: “Cant wait to see him play.”

Trevor Lane: “With the Ayton trade, Grimes and Mamu done, that leaves the Kessler trade, Sexton using the room exception, Austin Reaves’ new deal, and Kevon Looney’s contract to be completed. Kessler trade will exhaust nearly all of LA’s remaining cap space unless something changes”

@LakeShowBoss: “Might buy that Mamu jersey. 👀”

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers finished last season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record.

They beat the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (before getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round).