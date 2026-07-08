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Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign 5-Year NBA Player

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EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Los Angeles Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka, smiles as he speaks to the press during Los Angeles Laker media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 27, 2019 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced that they had signed Sandro Mamukelashvili.

The former Seton Hall star is coming off a year where he had averages of 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range in 80 games.

The Lakers wrote (via X): “Welcome to the Purple & Gold, Mamu 🗣️”

Mamukelashvili was the 54th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs over five total NBA seasons.

His career averages are 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 36.6% from three-point range in 271 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the terms of the deal on July 1.

Charania wrote: “Just in: Free agent F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili has agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal to sign with Los Angeles Lakers, with a player option for the fourth season, sources tell ESPN. Big fully guaranteed deal for George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports.”

Social Media Reacts To Mamukelashvili Signing

GettySandro Mamukelashvili #54 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles during the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on October 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

Dan Woike: “Sandro Mamukelashvili to wear No. 54”

@is_it_right: “Hopefully he’ll play more like Horace Grant than Kwame Brown wearing number 54.”

@Lakr4lyfe1: “Cant wait to see him play.”

GettySandro Mamukelashvili #54 of the Toronto Raptors and Guerschon Yabusele #28 of the New York Knicks reach for a rebound during the second half of their Emirates NBA Cup Quarterfinal game at Scotiabank Arena on December 9, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Trevor Lane: “With the Ayton trade, Grimes and Mamu done, that leaves the Kessler trade, Sexton using the room exception, Austin Reaves’ new deal, and Kevon Looney’s contract to be completed. Kessler trade will exhaust nearly all of LA’s remaining cap space unless something changes”

@LakeShowBoss: “Might buy that Mamu jersey. 👀”

Looking At The Lakers

GettyLos Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick stands on the court during a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.

The Lakers finished last season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record.

They beat the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (before getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign 5-Year NBA Player

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