Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign 8-Year NBA Player And 18 PPG Scorer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: A detailed view of a Los Angeles Lakers logo on the court before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
GettyCollin Sexton poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted eighth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Sexton was the 8th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Alabama.
He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In 2021, Sexton averaged 24.3 points and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range in 60 games.
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 08: Collin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after scoring during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 08, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced the news that they had signed Collin Sexton.The 27-year-old is coming off a season where he appeared in 68 games for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.He finished the season with averages of 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.5% from the […]
Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign 8-Year NBA Player And 18 PPG Scorer