Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign 8-Year NBA Player And 18 PPG Scorer

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced the news that they had signed Collin Sexton.

The 27-year-old is coming off a season where he appeared in 68 games for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

He finished the season with averages of 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range.

The Lakers wrote (via X): “Bringing the energy to LA. Welcome to the Lake Show, Collin 💛”

Looking At Sexton’s Career

Sexton was the 8th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Alabama.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2021, Sexton averaged 24.3 points and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range in 60 games.