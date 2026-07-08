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Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign Former New York Knicks Player

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EL SEGUNDO, CA - APRIL 02: Lakers head coach JJ Redick speaks to the media during a Lakers practice at UCLA Health Training Center on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in El Segundo, CA.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced the signing of Quentin Grimes.

He had spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 26-year-old is coming off a year where he averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 33.4% from three-point range in 75 games.

The Lakers wrote (via X): “Reppin’ the Lakers: Quentin Grimes ✔️”

Grimes was the 25th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the New York Knicks.

Following New York, Grimes had stops with the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks (before the 76ers).

GettyQuentin Grimes #6 of the New York Knicks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on December 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Grimes has career averages of 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.6% from three-point range in 318 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the terms of his deal with the Lakers on July 1.

Charania wrote: “Free agent guard Quentin Grimes has agreed to a four-year, $60 million to join the Los Angeles Lakers, with a player option, sources tell ESPN.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyQuentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 03, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

@IncisiveSpeedo: “It’s hard to articulate how bad of a signing this is.”

@Jinny_20: “Congrats on the new jersey, Quentin. Guess the Lakers finally realized they needed a good shooter, not just a free throw practice.”

@pickurking: “Pelinka woke up 👀”

GettyQuentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before the game against the New York Knicks in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign Former New York Knicks Player

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