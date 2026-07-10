Former Los Angeles Lakers 1st-Round Pick Officially Signs With New NBA Team

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers officially announced the news that they had signed Larry Nance Jr.

The former Wyoming star is coming off a year where he averaged 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 35 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pacers wrote (via X): “Welcome to Indy, Larry 🤝 We have signed forward/center Larry Nance Jr.”

Looking At Nance Jr’s Career

Nance Jr. was the 27th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the franchise.

During that time, Nance Jr. was teammates with NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Following his time in Los Angeles, Nance Jr. helped LeBron James and the Cavs reach the 2018 NBA Finals.

In 2020 (with the Cavs), he averaged 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.1% from the field.

Before returning to the Cavs last season, Nance Jr. also had stints with the Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.