Former Los Angeles Lakers 1st-Round Pick Officially Signs With New NBA Team

Larry Nance Jr. of Los Angeles Lakers scores as Kevin Durant and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors watch during their NBA game in Los Angeles, California on November 4, 2016. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)
The former Wyoming star is coming off a year where he averaged 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 35 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
GettyLarry Nance Jr. #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers slams home a dunk over Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets in the second half at Barclays Center on December 14, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Nance Jr. was the 27th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.
He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the franchise.
During that time, Nance Jr. was teammates with NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
GettyKobe Bryant (24) and Larry Nance Jr (7) of the Los Angeles Lakers look on between points against Toronto Raptors during their NBA match up, November 20, 2015 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
Following his time in Los Angeles, Nance Jr. helped LeBron James and the Cavs reach the 2018 NBA Finals.
In 2020 (with the Cavs), he averaged 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.1% from the field.
Before returning to the Cavs last season, Nance Jr. also had stints with the Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: Larry Nance Jr. #22 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers officially announced the news that they had signed Larry Nance Jr.The former Wyoming star is coming off a year where he averaged 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 35 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.The Pacers […]
Former Los Angeles Lakers 1st-Round Pick Officially Signs With New NBA Team