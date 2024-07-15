Proposed NBA Trade Has Lakers Swap D-Lo for Magic’s $50 Million Starter

The Los Angeles Lakers may need to turn to the trade market in order to make a significant upgrade to the team’s roster. Los Angeles has limited remaining veteran options to choose from in NBA free agency.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put together a list of possible trades for the Lakers to consider. One potential deal centers around Los Angeles swapping former All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell for Orlando Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr.

“From a cost standpoint, the Lakers could probably get a deal done with Orlando,” Knox wrote in a July 14, 2024, “Lakers Face Dwindling Options amid Lauri Markkanen Trade Rumors, Gary Trent Jr. Buzz.” “The Magic could use a guard like Russell and could be interested in draft capital.

“However, the interest of other teams could quickly drive Carter’s price point past L.A.’s comfort level.”

NBA Exec Says Lakers Are ‘Monitoring’ a Trade for Magic Center Wendell Carter Jr.

REPORT: Lakers have shown increased interest in trading for Magic’s 25-year-old big man Wendell Carter Jr., per @SeanDeveney. The Lakers could use him as they lack depth at that position, and his contract is reasonable. pic.twitter.com/vpUa4NS9yD — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) July 11, 2024

The Magic did not sign a free agent center other than retaining Mo Wagner and Goga Bitadze. Carter is on a team-friendly four-year, $50 million contract.

Given Carter still has two seasons remaining on this deal, it remains to be seen if Orlando would be interested in this type of a trade. During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, one NBA executive noted that the Lakers are “monitoring” the availability of Carter.

“Fairly young, probably a little undervalued because of his red flags (injuries) and still tapping into his skillset,” the exec noted during a July 10 feature. “The contract is right, it makes sense for them. That’s a guy they’re monitoring, but a lot of teams are.”

Potential Lakers Trade Target Wendell Carter Jr. Has Missed Significant Time in Recent Years for the Magic

The biggest knock on Carter has been his availability in recent seasons. Carter missed 27 games last season for the Magic, playing in 55 contests. The big man also missed 25 matchups for Orlando in 2022-23.

For the Lakers, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Russell’s future. The point guard opted into the final season of a two-year, $36 million contract.

The Lakers Are ‘Expected to be Aggressive’ in Potential Trades for D’Angelo Russell: Insider

Russell is slated to have an $18.6 million cap hit in 2024-25 before becoming a free agent next summer. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that the Lakers are expected to get aggressive about potential trades for Russell despite his decision to remain in Los Angeles.

“How long Russell remains a Laker is another matter altogether,” Buha detailed in a June 29 post titled, “D’Angelo Russell sticking around L.A.” “After failing to trade Russell ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, the Lakers are expected to be aggressive in pursuing Russell-centric trades, according to league and team sources. Russell’s expiring contract immediately becomes one of Los Angeles’ more valuable trade assets, particularly for salary-matching purposes.

“… Internally within the Lakers, there is a sense that there is a clear ceiling to an Austin Reaves-D’Angelo Russell backcourt pairing. Reaves is younger, better defensively, a superior playoff performer and is on a team-friendly multi-year contract.”