Los Angeles Lakers Owe Struggling Player Over $25 Million

Jarred Vanderbilt is coming off his fourth season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

At times, he has been a very productive player.

That said, Vanderbilt has dealt with injuries as of late.

He finished the 2025-26 season with averages of 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 29.3% from three-point range in 65 games.

Looking At Vanderbilt’s Contract

It’s worth pointing out that Vanderbilt will make $12.4 million for the 2026-27 season.

He then has a player option in his contract at $13.3 million for the 2027-28 season.

Therefore, the Lakers are likely on the hook to pay Vanderbilt over $25 million.

Shams Charania (now with ESPN) had written on September 15, 2023: “Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has agreed on a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the franchise, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal is fully guaranteed with a player option in the fourth year.”

Looking At Vanderbilt’s Career

Vanderbilt was the 41st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

He spent the first part of his career with the Denver Nuggets.

Following Denver, Vanderbilt broke out as a solid role player with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During the 2022 season, he averaged 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 74 games.

Vanderbilt also spent part of one season with the Utah Jazz before getting traded to the Lakers.

If healthy, he has the potential to be a key player for the Lakers, but it’s also fair to say that he is being overpaid for his current production.

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers are coming off a year where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They last made the Western Conference finals in 2023.