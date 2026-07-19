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Los Angeles Lakers Owe Struggling Player Over $25 Million

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: A detailed view of a Los Angeles Lakers logo on the court before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Jarred Vanderbilt is coming off his fourth season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

At times, he has been a very productive player.

That said, Vanderbilt has dealt with injuries as of late.

He finished the 2025-26 season with averages of 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 29.3% from three-point range in 65 games.

Looking At Vanderbilt’s Contract

GettyJarred Vanderbilt #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on November 03, 2025 in Portland, Oregon.

It’s worth pointing out that Vanderbilt will make $12.4 million for the 2026-27 season.

He then has a player option in his contract at $13.3 million for the 2027-28 season.

Therefore, the Lakers are likely on the hook to pay Vanderbilt over $25 million.

Shams Charania (now with ESPN) had written on September 15, 2023: “Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has agreed on a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the franchise, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal is fully guaranteed with a player option in the fourth year.”

Looking At Vanderbilt’s Career

GettyJarred Vanderbilt #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Vanderbilt was the 41st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

He spent the first part of his career with the Denver Nuggets.

Following Denver, Vanderbilt broke out as a solid role player with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During the 2022 season, he averaged 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 74 games.

GettyLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Jarred Vanderbilt #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reach for the ball during the second quarter at Staples Center on March 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Vanderbilt also spent part of one season with the Utah Jazz before getting traded to the Lakers.

If healthy, he has the potential to be a key player for the Lakers, but it’s also fair to say that he is being overpaid for his current production.

Looking At The Lakers

GettyLakers head coach JJ Redick speaks to the media during a Lakers practice at UCLA Health Training Center on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in El Segundo, CA.

The Lakers are coming off a year where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They last made the Western Conference finals in 2023.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Owe Struggling Player Over $25 Million

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