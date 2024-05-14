Lakers Among Betting Odd Favorites to Sign 3-Time All-Defensive Guard

While the focus of the Los Angeles Lakers offseason will be landing a third star, the rest of the roster could also use upgrades. Giving odds for Patrick Beverley’s next team, Bovada listed the Lakers as the team with the second shortest odds to add the former Los Angeles guard.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to win the Patrick Beverley sweepstakes this summer, per @BovadaOfficial Milwaukee Bucks -125

Miami Heat +850

Los Angeles Lakers +850

Phoenix Suns +850

Golden State Warriors +850

San Antonio Spurs +900

Memphis Grizzlies +950

Toronto Raptors… pic.twitter.com/7N6hPxQeVu — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 14, 2024

Beverley spent 45 games with the Lakers in 2022-23 before finishing the season with the Chicago Bulls. During his 45 games, the 35-year-old averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Patrick Beverley Has an Interest in Staying in Milwaukee

Beverley was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-24 season in a deal that sent Cam Payne to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bucks dealt with injuries during the playoffs, a big factor in why they were eliminated in the first round.

He played as a backup guard for most of the year before transitioning into a starter for part of the season. During his 26 games with the Bucks, Beverley averaged six points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

He’s given similar production offensively over the past few years, so if he joined the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent, six points seem to be where he’s at during this point of his career. He’s averaged around six points since the 2022-23 season in each year.

While the Lakers could make a play for him, Beverley came out and said he wanted to stay with the Bucks on an episode of the “PatBevPod.”

“I want to stay with Milwaukee. I want to see what goes here, but you know, I also played well enough in the playoffs to get a little bump, you know? That’s the business side of it. So whatever happens with that happens,” said Beverly.

Beverley Starts the Season With a Four-Game Suspension

In an altercation during the Milwaukee Bucks loss against the Indiana Pacers, Beverley threw a ball at a fan and made a comment to a reporter, asking her if she was subscribed to her podcast. When she said no, Beverley didn’t allow her to interview him.

As a result, the NBA suspended him already for next season for four games without pay.

“Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended four games without pay for forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

“Beverley’s actions took place during and after the Bucks’ 120-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on May 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse,” the NBA officially released.

Beverley apologized for his actions and said it should’ve never happened.

“Unfortunate situation that should’ve never happened,” Beverley said. “What I did was bad, and that should have never happened. I have to be better, and I will be better. That should have never happened, regardless of what was said, simple as that.”

Four games isn’t the biggest deal, but it’s something the Los Angeles Lakers and other teams will have to factor in if they do decide to sign him this offseason.

The three-time All-Defensive team selection would add another veteran to this Lakers roster, which is always a positive.