Former Los Angeles Lakers Guard Officially Signs With New Team

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has found a new home after spending last season with PAOK Thessaloniki in Greece.

Boulazac Basket Dordogne of the LNB Elite in France announced on Friday that Beverley is now part of their roster for the 2026-27 season.

“PAT BEVERLEY JOINS BOULAZAC! With over 700 NBA games under his belt, Pat arrives in Dordogne to bring all his experience. The club is delighted to announce the arrival of a player of this caliber to its roster,” the team tweeted.

Beverley will be the only former NBA player on Boulazac Basket Dordogne’s roster this upcoming season. Boulazac finished 12th in the league last season, avoiding relegation to Elite 2.

The 38-year-old guard is coming off a stint with PAOK, averaging 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in eight league games.

He was better in the FIBA Europe Cup, averaging 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in nine games, helping PAOK reach the final.

Patrick Beverley’s NBA Career

After two years at Arkansas and a season of pro ball in Ukraine, Patrick Beverley was picked 42nd overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2009 NBA draft. The Lakers traded him to the Miami Heat on draft night.

Beverley failed to make the Heat’s roster and decided to return to Europe. He played in Greece and Russia before the Houston Rockets came calling in 2013.

Despite the slight delay of his NBA debut, Beverley built a respectable and solid 12-year career. He played for the Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Beverley’s career averages are 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 666 regular-season games. He had similar stats in 71 playoff games. He returned overseas after the 2024-25 season, joining Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel.

Patrick Beverley on Lakers Trade

During his lone season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic midway through the campaign. The Magic waived him, and he subsequently signed with his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls.

In an episode of The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone after the trade in 2023, Beverley discussed his trade from the Lakers and revealed that he requested it.

“To some people it could be that Pat Bev got traded,” Beverley said, via CBS Sports. “In all reality it was like, ‘No I didn’t like what was going on, and let’s find a better home for me.’ Not that, ‘He ain’t good enough, let’s get rid of him.’ All that sh*t was my decision. You gotta think, I’m making a decision that was my decision. They honor my request.”

The 2022-23 season was a tumultuous one for the Lakers, though they made a huge run after making trades at the deadline. They ended up reaching the Western Conference Finals but were swept by the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets.