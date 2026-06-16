Pelicans Asking Price For Trey Murphy In Lakers Trade Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers view Trey Murphy as one of their top targets, and the asking price in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans is now known. An important offseason sees the Lakers hoping to add a new wing player capable of hitting three-pointers and playing better defense from the position. Murphy stands out as a great target since he’s become a breakout star over the past few seasons.

NBA insider Evan Sidery revealed the following news about what New Orleans wants in a trade this summer:

“A handful of contending teams are in pursuit of Trey Murphy III as the Pelicans have let it be known they’re now open to fielding offers. For New Orleans to even entertain moving Murphy, it would take a combination of first-round picks, prospects, plus an immediate contributor.”

The Pelicans want multiple draft picks, prospects, and someone good enough to play rotation minutes now. Even though New Orleans is looking to trade Murphy for assets, the franchise hopes to play winning basketball next season. Talent like Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray are too good to enter a season with the tanking mindset. Expect the Lakers and many other teams to try their luck going after Murphy.

What Can Lakers Trade For Murphy

One positive thing about this news for the Lakers is that they held on to their future draft picks during this season instead of making big trades at the deadline. The mindset of General Manager Rob Pelinka was to make sure the franchise was flexible this summer to chase names in free agency and via trades.

Murphy stands out as a dream target that would warrant parting ways with two or three draft picks. The Lakers hope to contend for years with Luka Doncic to have those picks mean less to them than the average NBA team taking the risk.

Dalton Knecht is the most interesting younger player that the Lakers can offer, and the Pelicans will want outside shooting if they love Murphy. Jake LaRavia and/or Jarred Vanderbilt are the only realistic names that they can offer to enter New Orleans’ rotation. The Lakers must hope that some combination of those players and picks can tempt the Pelicans.

Other Teams Still Have Better Chance

The news provides a blueprint for the Lakers to understand the trade package desired for Murphy, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect for them. Quite a few other teams have strong interest in Murphy and can offer more in return.

The Houston Rockets can part ways with Jabari Smith if they want a more complete player ready to win now and have that blow away what the Lakers can offer. Other desperate teams like the Golden State Warriors see their future draft picks holding more potential for when their stars retire.

The Lakers must hope that the Pelicans value their draft picks and view Knecht as having potential to improve on their roster. Otherwise, the other teams with interest will likely have a better chance of pulling off the trade without getting a third team involved.