Lakers Add Undrafted “Sleeper” Prospect to Boost Backcourt Depth

The Los Angeles Lakers have been among the NBA’s busiest teams since free agency opened, reshaping the roster with a wave of additions.

Another move was quietly finalized on Saturday, one that largely slipped under the radar amid the franchise’s blockbuster offseason.

The Lakers officially confirmed the signing of former Miami (Ohio) guard Peter Suder to a two-way contract.

Reports immediately after the NBA Draft suggested Suder had already agreed to the deal after going undrafted, but the signing has now been formally announced by the organization.

He joins former Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke and returning guard Chris Manon as the Lakers’ three two-way players heading into the 2026-27 season.

Lakers Officially Secure Intriguing Undrafted Prospect

According to HoopsHype, the Lakers brought Suder in for a pre-draft workout and were impressed enough to target him for a two-way contract once the draft concluded, rather than offering the more traditional Exhibit-10 agreement given to many undrafted free agents.

Suder has already made his first appearance in a Lakers uniform, featuring in Friday’s California Classic opener against the Golden State Warriors.

The rookie guard logged 24 minutes but endured a difficult debut, finishing with two points, three rebounds, and one assist while shooting 1-of-6 from the field as the Lakers fell 104-72.

First-round pick Cameron Carr stole the spotlight, leading Los Angeles with 19 points after knocking down five three-pointers in an impressive debut.

Carr finished 7-of-15 from the field and 5-of-11 from beyond the arc while adding two rebounds, one assist, and one block.

One Summer League performance is unlikely to change the Lakers’ view of Suder, however, having already committed one of their three valuable two-way roster spots to the 22-year-old.

The organization clearly believes he has the tools to develop into another under-the-radar success story.

Suder Joins LA With Impressive College Résumé

Suder completed a four-year collegiate career split between Bellarmine and Miami (Ohio), steadily improving before emerging as one of the top mid-major guards in the country.

As a senior, he averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals across 33 games while shooting 54.6% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range.

He helped guide Miami to its first regular-season conference championship since 2004-05, earning First Team All-MAC honors along with MAC Player of the Year recognition.

Suder also impressed on the national stage, scoring 27 points against Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament while knocking down four of his seven three-point attempts.

Despite those performances, he went undrafted after entering the process ranked No. 81 on ESPN’s Top 100 prospects board, making him one of the highest-rated players left on the board.

“One of a handful of players who earned enough votes from teams to skip G League combine and land directly in the combine, Suder offers some sleeper intrigue and has played himself into the two-way contract conversation,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote in May.

“NBA teams have taken notice of the traits that could help him grow into a feasible depth option, but he’ll have to keep proving it.”

Woo also praised Suder’s 6-foot-5 frame, versatility as a combo guard, defensive upside, and ability to impact the game as a scorer.

The Lakers will now hope his difficult California Classic debut proves to be nothing more than an early setback, with plenty of opportunities still ahead to showcase his talent throughout Summer League.