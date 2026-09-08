Los Angeles Lakers Announce Major Phil Jackson News Before NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are giving Phil Jackson a permanent place among the franchise’s most celebrated figures.

The Lakers announced on September 8 that Jackson will receive a statue at Star Plaza outside Crypto.com Arena. The statue is scheduled to be unveiled on April 9, 2027, before Los Angeles hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The honor comes before the start of another Lakers season and puts renewed attention on one of the most successful coaching runs in NBA history. Jackson guided Los Angeles to five championships and seven NBA Finals appearances during two stints as head coach.

“Phil Jackson defines championship basketball for a reason,” Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said in the team’s announcement, praising the coach for restoring the franchise’s championship standard after joining Los Angeles in 1999.

Phil Jackson Will Join Exclusive Group of Lakers Legends

Jackson will become the ninth person associated with the Lakers to receive a statue at Star Plaza.

He will join Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, longtime broadcaster Chick Hearn and former Lakers coach Pat Riley.

That company underscores the significance of the announcement.

Jackson’s first Lakers stint began in 1999, and his teams immediately became the dominant force in the league. Led by Bryant and O’Neal, Los Angeles won three consecutive NBA championships from 2000 through 2002.

Jackson later returned for a second stint and won two more championships in 2009 and 2010 behind Bryant and Pau Gasol.

He finished his Lakers coaching career with a franchise-record 610 victories and reached the playoffs in every season he coached the team.

Across his entire head-coaching career, including his years with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Jackson won 11 NBA championships — the most by any head coach in league history.

Lakers Continue Honoring Their Championship History

Jackson’s statue will also continue a recent run of major tributes outside Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers unveiled a statue honoring Riley in February 2026. Riley led the “Showtime” Lakers to four championships as head coach and was also part of two additional Lakers title teams as a player and assistant coach.

Bryant was honored with his first statue in February 2024, further turning Star Plaza into a physical timeline of Lakers history.

Jackson’s addition connects another defining era to that group.

The Lakers had already built a championship legacy before his arrival, but Jackson oversaw two distinct title runs and coached several of the most important players in franchise history. His April 2027 unveiling will now give fans another permanent reminder of the era that produced five championships in 11 seasons.