P.J. Washington Makes Definitive Statement Amid Lakers Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers may have to look elsewhere if they want to reunite Luka Dončić with one of his most trusted former Dallas Mavericks teammates.

P.J. Washington delivered his strongest message yet about his future in Dallas, saying he is “super confident” he will remain with the Mavericks when the 2026-27 season begins after extensive conversations with new team president Masai Ujiri.

That represents a notable turn from where Washington stood earlier this summer.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on June 12 that Washington, Klay Thompson and Daniel Gafford were the Mavericks veterans they were viewed as most open to trading.

More than two months later, Washington sounds like a player who believes those plans have changed.

“Super confident,” Washington told DLLS Mavs’ Kevin Gray when asked whether he expected to be on Dallas’ opening-night roster. “I’ve had long talks with Masai, our GM and the whole team. So, I’m super confident I’ll be a Maverick. This is where I want to be. So, I’m super excited to be here and can’t wait to get things going.”

For the Lakers, those words could effectively shut down one of the more intriguing trade possibilities surrounding the team this summer.

Play

P.J. Washington Reveals Masai Ujiri Talks

Washington’s confidence appears to come directly from his conversations with Dallas’ new decision-makers.

He said Ujiri has already discussed his role for the upcoming season, with the Mavericks expecting him to become a leader for a younger roster.

“My role is just going to be a leader,” Washington said. “Obviously, going out each and every night, just being myself, being aggressive on both ends of the floor and trying to lead as much as I can this year, using my voice and just be the best vet I can for the young guys.”

Those comments provide important context to Stein’s June reporting.

Dallas’ willingness to entertain offers earlier in the offseason does not mean Washington was certain to be traded. But his description of detailed conversations about his role — combined with his confidence that he will be there on opening night — suggests he has received reassurance about where he stands.

Washington was even more emphatic when Gray directly asked about the trade speculation.

“I don’t really try to pay attention to it,” Washington said. “I know being a good player in this league, a lot of teams want you, but I think I’m where I want to be. Obviously, in Dallas, I love this organization. I love my teammates, coaching staff.”

Lakers Reunion With Luka Dončić Looks Unlikely

Washington’s availability carried obvious significance for Los Angeles because of his history with Dončić.

The two helped Dallas reach the 2024 NBA Finals after the Mavericks acquired Washington from Charlotte at the trade deadline. His ability to defend multiple positions, rebound and play without dominating the ball made him a natural fit alongside Dončić.

That connection has fueled speculation about a potential reunion in Los Angeles.

But the Lakers’ actual interest has always been less certain. NBA insider Jake Fischer previously reported that he had no indication Los Angeles had engaged Dallas in consequential trade talks for Washington or Gafford.

Washington’s latest comments now cast further doubt on whether there will even be an opportunity.

Trade plans can change quickly in the NBA, and Washington ultimately doesn’t control whether Dallas listens when another team calls. But the timing of his comments is difficult to ignore.

In June, Washington was reportedly among the Mavericks veterans most available in trade discussions.

By August, after “long talks” with Ujiri and the organization, Washington says he knows his role, wants to remain in Dallas and is “super confident” he’ll be a Maverick on opening night.

For the Lakers, that sounds less like an invitation to make an offer and more like a door closing.