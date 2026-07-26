Lakers Interest in Luka Doncic Ex-Teammate Halted by ‘Trade-Killer’

One of the popular parlor games among Lakers fans on social media these days is trying to find ways to get a significant new piece on the roster despite the fact that there are virtually no assets remaining in the team’s cupboard. The Lakers have three distant second-round picks to trade, Washington’s picks in 2031 and 2032, as well as their own in 2033, and one first-round swap they could send out, in 2032. There’s not a lot of value there. The Lakers have players to send out (Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht) but none have much value around the league.

The player who most often gets mentioned in this setting is PJ Washington. The logic fits–he can play small forward or power forward, thrived when playing with Luka Doncic for the Mavericks, plays pretty good defense and is a 3-point threat (albeit an inconsistent one) at 6-foot-7. Dallas is getting younger and willing to move off of Washington.

But there is an issue that remains, as one NBA executive said: “It’s hard to take on that contract. Unless you’re getting rid of a four-year deal in return. It’s too much for him, it’s a trade-killer.”

PJ Washington on an $89 Million Extension

Indeed, Washington has a four-year, $89 million contract extension kicking in this season, and the Lakers have little interest in employing Washington for that long at that price. That’s not to say that Washington can’t play. He averaged 14.2 points last season and grabbed 7.0 rebounds, but shot just 32.5% from the 3-point line thanks to a rough start to the season.

But with teams now paying much tighter attention to the dollars they’re paying–stars and role players alike–in the NBA’s apron era, the Mavericks could have a hard time finding a taker for Washington. He’s still a useful enough player that Dallas won’t give him away or attach draft picks to dump his salary.

No Lakers Trade Talks

In fact, as Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported during a Bleacher Report livestream this week, the lakers have not even engaged in trade conversations about Washington at this point. He continues to be a popular name in Lakers fan chatter, but it does not appear that the actual Lakers are dipping their toes in his trade waters.

The Lakers do need a backup center, and Fischer also said that Dallas’ Daniel Gafford is of no interest, either. Gafford’s contract is more palatable, at three years and $54 million, but that’s still beyond what the Lakers would pay for a backup big man.

Said Fischer: “I know Lakers fans want to keep drawing a line to a trade with Dallas for either PJ Washington or Gafford because of their success with Luka Dončić. I really don’t have any inclination that the Lakers have had trade talks about either of those guys of real consequence this offseason. I think the wing that they have prioritized all along and still could even after signing Ziaire Williams on a minimum deal, they brought Matisse Thybulle . They do still have an interest in Jonathan Kuminga.