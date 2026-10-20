Lakers Predicted to Have a Worse Season Than Hated Rival

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to advance to the second round of the playoffs a year ago. They were able to do so despite Luka Doncic missing the entire postseason. This year, they are hoping to have him healthy for the playoffs.

However, several changes were made to the roster. They now have three new starters. The Western Conference got easier to compete in, but Los Angeles is still not predicted to have a better season than their hated rivals in the East.

Lakers Predicted to Have a Worse Season Than the Celtics

Los Angeles is predicted to have a worse year than Boston by David Aldridge of The Athletic. He believes that LA’s defense is what will cause them to fall short of the ceiling that the Celtics can reach.

“The Lakers could have a good year as their lineup around Luka Dončić makes a lot more sense now than it did last season. There’s juuuuust enough shooting playing alongside Dončić to keep the paint from being packed in every night. I’m just not sold that there’s enough night-in, night-out perimeter defense to make the Lakers more formidable,” Aldridge writes.

Perimeter defense is still a concern. Doncic and Austin Reaves could be the worst defensive starting backcourt in the NBA. That is one of the big reasons why the Lakers made the bold move to sign-and-trade for Walker Kessler in the offseason.

Los Angeles believes that Kessler’s rim protection will help out Doncic and Reaves in the backcourt. However, Boston has a little more security in that area. As Aldridge points out, the Celtics will have a full year of Jayson Tatum now that he is fully recovered from his injury.

Tatum’s offense and rebounding should keep the Celtics as one of the best teams in the East. Adding Mitchell Robinson at the center position helps, as well. They will miss Jaylen Brown, but Paul George is still a decent player, even at his age.

Los Angeles is Banking on New Acquisitions to Fit In

Kessler isn’t the only new face in LA. The Lakers brought in several guys to round out the starting lineup and the rotation. Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ziaire Williams, and Kevon Looney have all joined the fray. They are all expected to be contributors.

JJ Redick still has to figure out who the fifth starter will be. That could be something that is fluid throughout the regular season as they try to find the right mesh of guys. However, the Lakers feel strongly that the core three of Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler will be enough on a night-to-night basis.

Of course, health will be a story for this team yet again. Doncic has yet to prove he can stay healthy late in the year. Kessler has only played 63 games in the last two seasons. Reaves played a career-low in games a year ago. That health is also a reason why Boston could have a better year.