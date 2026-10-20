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Lakers Predicted to Have a Worse Season Than Hated Rival

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to advance to the second round of the playoffs a year ago. They were able to do so despite Luka Doncic missing the entire postseason. This year, they are hoping to have him healthy for the playoffs.

However, several changes were made to the roster. They now have three new starters. The Western Conference got easier to compete in, but Los Angeles is still not predicted to have a better season than their hated rivals in the East.

GettyLos Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic shoots the ball. (Photo by Kevin Terrell/Getty Images)

Lakers Predicted to Have a Worse Season Than the Celtics

Los Angeles is predicted to have a worse year than Boston by David Aldridge of The Athletic. He believes that LA’s defense is what will cause them to fall short of the ceiling that the Celtics can reach.

“The Lakers could have a good year as their lineup around Luka Dončić makes a lot more sense now than it did last season. There’s juuuuust enough shooting playing alongside Dončić to keep the paint from being packed in every night. I’m just not sold that there’s enough night-in, night-out perimeter defense to make the Lakers more formidable,” Aldridge writes.

Perimeter defense is still a concern. Doncic and Austin Reaves could be the worst defensive starting backcourt in the NBA. That is one of the big reasons why the Lakers made the bold move to sign-and-trade for Walker Kessler in the offseason.

Los Angeles believes that Kessler’s rim protection will help out Doncic and Reaves in the backcourt. However, Boston has a little more security in that area. As Aldridge points out, the Celtics will have a full year of Jayson Tatum now that he is fully recovered from his injury.

Tatum’s offense and rebounding should keep the Celtics as one of the best teams in the East. Adding Mitchell Robinson at the center position helps, as well. They will miss Jaylen Brown, but Paul George is still a decent player, even at his age.

GettyLos Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes drives the ball. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Los Angeles is Banking on New Acquisitions to Fit In

Kessler isn’t the only new face in LA. The Lakers brought in several guys to round out the starting lineup and the rotation. Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ziaire Williams, and Kevon Looney have all joined the fray. They are all expected to be contributors.

JJ Redick still has to figure out who the fifth starter will be. That could be something that is fluid throughout the regular season as they try to find the right mesh of guys. However, the Lakers feel strongly that the core three of Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler will be enough on a night-to-night basis.

Of course, health will be a story for this team yet again. Doncic has yet to prove he can stay healthy late in the year. Kessler has only played 63 games in the last two seasons. Reaves played a career-low in games a year ago. That health is also a reason why Boston could have a better year.

Ryan Stano Ryan Stano covers the NBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been covering sports since 2017, covering the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and the NBA. His work has been featured on Yahoo, Bleacher Report, FanSided, and Sports Illustrated. More about Ryan Stano

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Lakers Predicted to Have a Worse Season Than Hated Rival

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