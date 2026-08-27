Lakers Predicted to Take Massive Nose Dive Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a lot going on in the offseason. Right now, there is a lot of turmoil surrounding the franchise as they transition ownership. While the majority stake of the team is going to be sold without much issue, the same can’t be said for the Buss’ stake.

With the actual roster, the team also made a lot of different changes. LeBron James decided to leave the franchise after eight straight seasons in LA. They also made a lot of changes to the bench. All of those changes don’t inspire confidence with a panel of ESPN experts.

Lakers Seen as Team That Will Take the Biggest Tumble

According to a panel of ESPN experts, the Lakers are the team most likely to take a nose dive in the standings. They received the most votes out of any team.

“If L.A. can’t build on its last two 50-win seasons, the team’s handling of LeBron James’ exit will be called into question all over again,” wrote Dave McMenamin.

This team is clearly built around Luka Doncic and his image. The team is similarly built to the one that made the NBA Finals in 2024 when he was with the Mavericks. However, Doncic’s health continues to be the biggest question once the playoffs roll around.

Last year, Doncic missed the entirety of the playoffs. His body transformation that he had prior to last season didn’t help him stay healthy when it mattered the most. Until the Lakers can keep him in shape and healthy when it matters the most, they have no shot at a title.

Bringing in Walker Kessler was a huge swing, as well. He has played in only 63 games in the past two seasons. He averages 9.5 points and 9.3 rebounds in his career, and he will need to surpass those stats to make the trade worth it. His rim protection should be a massive help, too.

The Lakers Face A Lot of Pressure Next Season

LA will be scrutinized a lot heading into next season. Rob Pelinka will be someone who is facing a lot of pressure. With new ownership coming in, his job could be on the line. If the Lakers do take a dip in the standings next year, he could be the first one looking for a new job.

However, Pelinka did bring Doncic to Los Angeles. He is one of the best offensive players in the game. His ability to create shots for himself and others is something no other player can do. That alone should give Pelinka a longer runway, although new owners sometimes don’t care about that.

The Lakers had the 11th-worst defense in the NBA last season. Improving that number into the top 12 will be necessary for them to make the deep postseason run they desperately want. That’s the biggest reason that they brought in Kessler and gave him a massive contract.

Still, Doncic is going to determine how far this team goes in the postseason. He must be totally healthy when the playoffs begin.