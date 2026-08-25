Projected NBA Trade Reunites Lakers With 7’1″ 3-PT Sniper, No. 2 Shot Blocker

The Los Angeles Lakers are highly interesting … but far from a finished product. As the California Post’s Melissa Rohlin notes, the Lakers would need quite a few things to bounce their way in order for them to threaten the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

“As currently constructed, it’s hard to imagine the Lakers competing with the elite teams in the West, such as the Thunder and Spurs, who are both much deeper than the Purple-and-Gold,” Rohlin wrote. “If Luka Doncic plays MVP-caliber basketball, Austin Reaves lives up to his lofty four-year, $180 million contract extension and Walker Kessler blossoms into an All-Star, the Lakers could be very good. But there are a lot of “ifs” in that sentence. Right now there’s a lot of distance between the Lakers and the teams that are expected to compete in June.”

The Lakers won’t make it any easier on themselves if they enter next season without someone to back up newly-acquired rising star big man Walker Kessler.

The good news is that there may be options out there for the Lakers to explore.

Lakers Could Poach Vet Big Man from Indiana

Plenty of names enter the Lakers rumor mill at this time of year. Although most teams have wrapped up their points of business at this point in the offseason, the Lakers are among the minority of teams that still have multiple areas to address. Let’s see what player is out there that L.A. could get its hands on.

Indiana Pacers big man Jay Huff is one player who hasn’t made the rounds much in Lakers trade speculation. So, let’s change that.

A 7’1” center with a lowkey elite combination of rim protection and 3-point shooting, Huff, who is on a minimum contract with the Pacers, could be a sweet pick up. Here’s a proposed trade framework that could send Huff to L.A.

Lakers receive: Jay Huff

Pacers receive: Dalton Knecht and a 2031 second round pick

A 29-year-old big man, Huff has bounced to the Pacers, his third team, after briefly appearing for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season. Huff has found a home in Indiana, where he has established himself as an elite rim-protector and a highly-capable 3-point shooter.

What Huff Would Bring to L.A.

It is fair to question whether the Pacers would give up Huff given their relatively thin frontcourt depth. Maybe the Lakers throwing in another second round pick would get Indiana to accept.

Perhaps few noticed, but Huff recorded 153 blocks last season, which ranked second in the NBA behind this Alien dude down in the Lone Star State. And on the other side of the ball, Huff buried 119 3-pointers. Over the last two seasons, the 7-foot-1 Huff has shot nearly 37 percent from beyond the arc.

For a player on a minimum contract, Huff delivers strong production on the court.

For the Lakers, Huff would be the perfect answer at back up center. He is durable, coming off a season in which he appeared in all 82 games, and averaged a solid 21 minutes per game.

So, Rob Pelinka, let’s pick up the phone and get it done.