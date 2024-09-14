Proposed Trade Sends Lakers $146 Million 6-Time Star

The Los Angeles Lakers will need a game-changer to return to title contention. They don’t have the pick of a litter, but one potential option is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
In a September 13 story, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed the following trade that would send Butler to the Lakers.
Lakers receive: Butler, Josh Richardson
Heat receive: D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, 2029 Lakers first-round pick, 2031 Lakers first-round pick
Bailey explained that Butler teaming up with the Lakers’ dynamic duo fits with the Lakers’ goals.
“Snarky subheading and the media’s need to insert the Los Angeles Lakers into every NBA story aside, Butler joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis might actually make some sense.”
He brought up why Butler would help the Lakers despite the red flags of a team up.
“Adding Butler to the mix might create some interesting spacing issues. The floor could get a little crowded with him and AD both on it, but he’d obviously represent a talent upgrade.
“With LeBron turning 40 in December, the Lakers will have to take some pretty aggressive swings to win him another championship ring.”
Butler will enter the second year of a three-year, $146 million contract. Over the course of his career, he has made six All-Star teams and two NBA Finals.
Calls Were Made About Jimmy Butler
A Butler trade could happen sometime down the line. Teams have already inquired about him, like the Golden State Warriors. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that the Warriors had interest in Butler.
“You need the wheels to fall off somewhere—not free agency-wise, talking trade-wise,” Amick said on The TK Show. “A couple guys who come to mind, Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably made a couple calls during the summer.”
This technically isn’t relevant to the Lakers, but it demonstrates that Butler could hit the trade market. He has a player option with the Heat for the 2024-25 season. Since the two sides failed to agree to an extension, that will fuel plenty of speculation that Miami may look to trade Butler.
If the Lakers are serious about contending while they still have LeBron, Butler could help them enter that conversation again.
Jimmy Butler Hinted at Joining Lakers
During a Los Angeles Sparks game, Butler made a rather interesting comment on the broadcast.
“For some reason, 22 just looks good in purple and gold,” Butler said, per Nikki Kay’s X account.
Butler wears the No. 22, which has fueled speculation that he wants to join the Lakers. He later clarified that his comments on the Sparks’ Instagram page did not imply anything.
“First and foremost, y’all see this shirt/jersey I’m wearing right now. 22 purple and gold says Brink, not Butler, unfortunately. Sorry L.A. fans,” Butler said.
However, just because Butler refuted this does not mean joining the Lakers is out of the question. Following an underwhelming season in South Beach and knowing Butler’s age, the Heat may decide to cut ties if things don’t improve. Knowing James’ age, the Heat and Lakers could agree to an even trade.
