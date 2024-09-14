Proposed Trade Sends Lakers $146 Million 6-Time Star

The Los Angeles Lakers will need a game-changer to return to title contention. They don’t have the pick of a litter, but one potential option is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

In a September 13 story, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed the following trade that would send Butler to the Lakers.

Lakers receive: Butler, Josh Richardson

Heat receive: D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, 2029 Lakers first-round pick, 2031 Lakers first-round pick

Bailey explained that Butler teaming up with the Lakers’ dynamic duo fits with the Lakers’ goals.

“Snarky subheading and the media’s need to insert the Los Angeles Lakers into every NBA story aside, Butler joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis might actually make some sense.”

He brought up why Butler would help the Lakers despite the red flags of a team up.