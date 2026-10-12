Lakers Proposed To Trade Vanderbilt, Hardy For Bargain 40% 3-PT Shooter

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still interested in making a last-minute ‘2 for 1’ consolidation trade to upgrade the roster at the wing position, with Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, and Dalton Knecht firmly sitting on the chopping block to be moved.

The Lakers have failed to trade all three players outside the rotation so far this summer, but that doesn’t mean a deal still isn’t out there.

As Los Angeles looks to find a new starting power forward, one name in particular jumps out as an experienced shooting wing that could be the missing piece in head coach JJ Redick’s lineup: Royce O’Neale of the Charlotte Hornets.

Lakers Trade Proposal Swaps Jarred Vanderbilt And Jaden Hardy For Royce O’Neale

As the Lakers’ search for one final player to round out the rotation continues with just days before the start of the season, O’Neale could be the missing piece to put the Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler-led squad into true title contention.

Writing for FadeawayWorld.com, Fran Leiva offered a new Lakers trade idea to swap the two players outside the rotation for O’Neale, who could immediately contribute to winning and fill the major hole in the team’s roster right now.

Here’s the trade proposal:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Royce O’Neale

Charlotte Hornets receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden Hardy

The most obvious reason for the Lakers making this trade is to add a proven player while also saving money and getting to the NBA’s 15-man roster limit, which they’ll need to do anyway by October 19.

“The money works without Los Angeles having to touch a pick. Vanderbilt is making $12.4 million this season, and Jaden Hardy is at $6.0 million, so the Lakers send out roughly $18.4 million while taking back O’Neale’s $10.9 million salary. That cuts around $7.6 million from the Lakers’ payroll, takes them from 16 standard contracts to 15, and gives them more room below the first apron.”

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O’Neale was previously dealt by the Phoenix Suns to the Hornets this summer, but he remains the type of veteran Los Angeles could desperately use. After putting up 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 40.8% from deep in 78 games. He’s on a relatively cheap deal for what the Lakers are looking for, and would likely become the new starting power forward in the lineup.

“They need a forward who can defend good wings without making their spacing ugly, and O’Neale has been doing that job for almost a decade,” Leiva added. “Across his entire career, he’s at 38.9% from three in 678 games, which is enough of a track record that Los Angeles wouldn’t be gambling on one hot season.”

It’s uncertain if the Hornets would take back Vanderbilt and Hardy in this trade idea, but if they are, the Lakers should seriously consider asking about the veteran shooter who could significantly improve the ceiling of the roster.

LA Still Interested In A Last-Minute Deal To Upgrade Roster

Even if it’s not this Lakers’ O’Neale trade proposal, Los Angeles is still reportedly interested in getting a deal done to upgrade the roster before the season begins.

Knecht and Vanderbilt remain the two names expected to be moved, as team insider Jovan Buha recently reported.

“This should come as no surprise, in my opinion,” Buha said. “I’ve been talking about it on here [Buha’s Block]. The Lakers have been trying to trade both of these players going back really almost two seasons.”

“I think the Lakers are gonna explore a trade,” he added in a separate Buha’s Block episode. “They’re gonna try to do some sort of either dump a player somewhere or a consolidation trade. But if they can’t and it comes down to waiving someone, my prediction would be Dalton Knecht is the one that gets waived.”

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Additionally, as Buha recently stated, the Lakers could look to trade Hardy for a different roster upgrade, even though he was brought in earlier this offseason.

“Now the funny thing is the Lakers are going to be trying to trade Jaden Hardy,” he stated.

If the Lakers can package any combination of Vanderbilt, Knecht, and Hardy for a roster upgrade, likely at the power forward or backup center position, that’s something they’ll likely push hard for before the season.

However, after a few failed attempts this summer, nothing has happened yet, and each remains on the roster in the lead-up to the upcoming campaign. Moving at least two of them for a different player would fix the 15-man roster limitation issue, but the market doesn’t seem to be high for any of them.

But perhaps, if Charlotte is looking to deal O’Neale, the Lakers could hop on the phone and hear the asking price. He would be one of the best players available in a trade, and even if Los Angeles had to add a second-round pick in the package, landing the proven veteran shooter could be the last option available to find a significant roster upgrade for this season.