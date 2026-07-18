Lakers Newcomer Reveals Role JJ Redick Envisioned Years Ago

JJ Redick’s plan for Quentin Grimes has been years in the making.

Long before Redick became coach of the Los Angeles Lakers—and before Grimes became available to join them—Redick identified the two-way guard as an emerging player capable of helping a playoff team take another step.

Now, the former training partners have reunited in Los Angeles, where Redick has presented Grimes with the most significant role of his NBA career.

“That was really one of the biggest selling points,” Grimes said during an appearance on ESPN LA’s Mason & Ireland. “[They were] able to pitch to me what my role was like coming in—having a pretty big offensive role within the team, but also having a big leadership role on the defensive end.”

Grimes said he will be entrusted with guarding an opponent’s best perimeter player each night.

“I want to have that challenge every night,” he said. “Those were really the two main things when I was choosing free agency.”

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Redick Saw Grimes’ Potential Years Before Lakers Reunion

Redick’s belief in Grimes dates to at least the summer of 2023, when they trained together for two days before Grimes’ third season with the New York Knicks.

During a July 2023 episode of The Old Man and the Three, Redick named Grimes as one of the young NBA players poised to make a leap. He believed Grimes’ improvement could add as many as five victories to a Knicks team that had just reached the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“Some improvement offensively. Some improvement in consistency in shooting the basketball,” Redick said at the time. “He’s highly competitive and highly energetic. He fits on that team. He fits on that roster.”

Three years later, Redick is positioned to shape that development himself.

Grimes already knew Redick, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kurt Rambis and assistant coach Greg St. Jean before joining the Lakers. Combined with his previous relationship with Luka Dončić from their time with the Dallas Mavericks, that familiarity made Los Angeles what Grimes described as a “no-brainer.”

Grimes signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Lakers after a productive season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 29.4 minutes per game during the 2025-26 regular season. Although Grimes shot a career-low 33.4% from 3-point range, he remains a 38.2% shooter from beyond the arc for his career.

Grimes Expects On-Ball Opportunities Next to Dončić

Playing alongside Dončić will create open catch-and-shoot opportunities for Grimes when the six-time All-Star commands extra defensive attention. However, Grimes does not expect to function exclusively as a spot-up shooter.

“You’ve got to know who you’re playing with,” Grimes said. “Luka, he sets you up for easy ones, of course. Just making sure I’m in those corners, getting those corner threes up. But also, I know I’ll have the ball in my hands a lot, coming off pick-and-rolls, making plays.”

Grimes believes his time with Dallas and the Philadelphia 76ers allowed him to reveal more of his offensive repertoire, including his ability to create for himself and his teammates.

That secondary creation could become especially valuable when Dončić rests or opponents force the ball out of his hands.

Lakers Need Grimes to Lead Perimeter Defense

Grimes’ most important assignment could come at the other end following Marcus Smart’s departure for the Houston Rockets.

He credited former Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau with preparing him to become a point-of-attack defender by assigning him the opponent’s best perimeter scorer early in his career. Redick now wants him to embrace that responsibility in Los Angeles.

For Grimes, meeting Redick’s expectations will require arriving in exceptional condition.

“Just being in elite shape, elite conditioning to take on that challenge every night,” Grimes said. “I feel like I’ll be super prepared and super ready.”

Redick predicted Grimes’ rise before either knew they would eventually reunite with the Lakers. He now has an opportunity to help finish what they started during those offseason workouts.