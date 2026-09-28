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He spent his rookie season with Los Angeles (seven games).
His career averages are 3.1 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.4% from the field and 32.9% from three-point range in 35 games.
Looking At Kyle III
Kyle III went undrafted this summer.
He is coming off a year where he had averages of 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 32 games.
Social Media Reacts
Here’s what people were saying:
Edwin Garcia: “The Cole Swider show is back in LA, and William Kyle III will join him at Lakers training camp. In related news, Meechie Johnson and Chase Ross have been waived.”
@33643pts: “We’ve signed Cole Swider like 5 times”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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This week, the Los Angeles Lakers will open up training camp.Ahead of camp, the team announced that they had signed two players on Sunday night.The Lakers wrote (via X): “The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forwards William Kyle III and Cole Swider.” Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers · Follow The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forwards […]
Los Angeles Lakers Quietly Sign 3-Year NBA Player