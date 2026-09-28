Los Angeles Lakers Quietly Sign 3-Year NBA Player

This week, the Los Angeles Lakers will open up training camp.

Ahead of camp, the team announced that they had signed two players on Sunday night.

The Lakers wrote (via X): “The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forwards William Kyle III and Cole Swider.”

Looking At Swider

Swider has played part of three seasons in the NBA for the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors (and Lakers).

He spent his rookie season with Los Angeles (seven games).

His career averages are 3.1 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.4% from the field and 32.9% from three-point range in 35 games.

Looking At Kyle III

Kyle III went undrafted this summer.

He is coming off a year where he had averages of 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 32 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

Edwin Garcia: “The Cole Swider show is back in LA, and William Kyle III will join him at Lakers training camp. In related news, Meechie Johnson and Chase Ross have been waived.”

@33643pts: “We’ve signed Cole Swider like 5 times”