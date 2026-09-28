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Los Angeles Lakers Quietly Sign 3-Year NBA Player

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: A detailed view of a Los Angeles Lakers logo on the court before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

This week, the Los Angeles Lakers will open up training camp.

Ahead of camp, the team announced that they had signed two players on Sunday night.

The Lakers wrote (via X): “The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forwards William Kyle III and Cole Swider.”

Looking At Swider

GettyCole Swider (L) #20 and Thomas Bryant #31 of the Los Angeles Lakers are greeted by fans as they take the court for warmups before a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at T-Mobile Arena on October 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Swider has played part of three seasons in the NBA for the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors (and Lakers).

He spent his rookie season with Los Angeles (seven games).

His career averages are 3.1 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.4% from the field and 32.9% from three-point range in 35 games.

Looking At Kyle III

GettyWilliam Kyle III #42 of the Syracuse Orange shoots a foul shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half of their game during the Players Era Championship basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kyle III went undrafted this summer.

He is coming off a year where he had averages of 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 32 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyCole Swider #21 of the Miami Heat reacts during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center on October 10, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying:

Edwin Garcia: “The Cole Swider show is back in LA, and William Kyle III will join him at Lakers training camp. In related news, Meechie Johnson and Chase Ross have been waived.”

@33643pts: “We’ve signed Cole Swider like 5 times”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Quietly Sign 3-Year NBA Player

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