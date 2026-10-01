Los Angeles Lakers Champion Defends D’Angelo Russell Move to China

On Tuesday, it was reported that D’Angelo Russell has left the NBA and moved to China to play for the Shanghai Sharks.

Russell was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies on September 25, more than two months after getting acquired via a six-team, 11-player trade.

Chinese basketball journalist Zhang Duo first reported Russell agreeing to sign with the Sharks.

“D’Angelo Russell agrees to sign a contract with Shanghai Sharks in China,” Zhang tweeted.

According to HoopsRumors, Russell was initially hoping to sign with a playoff contender. His decision to play in China showed that there wasn’t a lot of interest for the 30-year-old guard.

Los Angeles Lakers Champion Defends D’Angelo Russell From Trolls

D’Angelo Russell moving to China went viral on social media, with fans trolling the former All-Star. Russell’s minutes have gone down since the 2024-25 season, when he split his time between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.

His time with the Dallas Mavericks lasted half a season, and he was traded to the Washington Wizards. He never played a game for the Wizards, as they focused on their young core, and a buyout didn’t materialize.

In a post on Threads, former Lakers guard Quinn Cook defended Russell from online criticism.

“I never understood people making fun of NBA players going to China..literally getting paid the bag !!!!! It’s not quite top tier or middle tier NBA money but it’s still unbelievable money and you still get to play the game you love !! Salute to my dawgs that’s still pushing!!” Cook wrote.

Cook, who won a title with the Lakers in 2020 and has had his fair share of playing in China, called out fans for looking at players moving there on a negative light.

Russell will be playing with fellow former NBA player Brandon Goodwin. The Sharks are also the reigning CBA champions.

Other former NBA players in China for the upcoming season include Javonte Cooke, D.J. Wilson, Edmond Sumner, Harry Giles III, Moses Brown and Sharife Cooper, among others.

D’Angelo Russell’s NBA Career

After a standout freshman season at Ohio State, D’Angelo Russell was drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015. He spent two seasons with the Lakers before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Russell had his best years in Brooklyn, earning his lone All-Star nod in 2019. However, he bounced around and played for the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, back to the Lakers and Nets before signing with the Dallas Mavericks last summer.

In 11 NBA seasons, Russell averaged 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game.