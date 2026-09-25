Magic Johnson Reacts To Heartbreaking Los Angeles Lakers News

On Thursday, the heartbreaking news that Lawrence Tanter had passed away was announced.

Bleacher Report wrote: “Lawrence Tanter, Lakers PA announcer for 43 years, dies at age 76”

One person to react to the news was Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

His post had over 1,000 likes in one hour.

Johnson wrote: “I remember when Dr. Jerry Buss was building the Showtime Lakers and searching for someone who could bring a unique presence to the organization as a PA announcer. He wanted a voice that was powerful, memorable, and distinct – that was Lawrence Tanter. As someone who was both a fan and a friend of Lawrence when he was disc jockey on multiple jazz radio stations in Los Angeles, long before he stepped behind the Lakers microphone, I could not have been happier. For more than 40 years, his baritone voice was the sound of the Lakers franchise and he was an integral part of many Laker Championships, right alongside us players. He will be missed by more than just Lakers fans, Lawerence will be missed by the entire jazz community who loved his music and velvet voice. Rest in peace my friend!”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying in response to Johnson’s post:

@SteveScottNEWS: “Very well said, Magic.”

@BornAmbition80: “The best to ever do it! #LakersNation will forever remember you Lawrence Tanter!

@guyselga: “LT is a true Lakers legend. Games will never be the same!”

Here’s what other people were saying:

Pau Gasol: “Every time I walked into Staples Center, it felt like a special moment, thanks in part to LT. For so many years, his voice was a constant for Lakers fans, part of so many memories and moments we’ll never forget. Rest in peace, Lawrence.”

LeBron James: “REST IN PARADISE Lawrence Tanter! Loved seeing you pretty much every single home game for the past 8 years at the scores table and always acknowledging you with a 🫡 cause you deserved the 💐 while you were living! Your voice command and echoed throughout”

Marc Stein: “Lakers home games will never sound the same again without Lawrence Tanter. An absolute honor to know and work alongside LT … but most of all just to listen to that signature voice.”