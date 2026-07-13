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Recent Los Angeles Lakers 1st-Round Pick Still A Free Agent

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Jalen Hood-Schifino celebrates after being drafted 17th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Jalen Hood-Schifino was once an intriguing prospect that the Los Angeles Lakers selected with the 17th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a year where he did not play in the NBA.

As of July 13, Hood-Schifino still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

Looking At Hood-Schifino

GettyHead coach Darvin Ham talks with Jalen Hood-Schifino #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of play against the Sacramento Kings at Honda Center on October 11, 2023 in Anaheim, California.

Hood-Schifino played one season of college basketball at Indiana (2022-23).

He finished that year with averages of 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 32 games.

Jonathan Givony wrote (on March 31, 2023): “Hood-Schifino fits a prototype for what every NBA team is looking for as a big, ballhandling lead guard with versatile shot-making prowess, live-dribble playmaking creativity and defensive toughness, standing 6-foot-5 with a strong frame and a 6-foot-10 wingspan.”

GettyJalen Hood-Schifino #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers dribbles against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament at United Center on March 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

While there high hopes, Hood-Schifino did not work out in Los Angeles.

He averaged 1.7 points per contest while shooting 23.9% from the field in 23 games.

The Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz in 2025 (and he was waived).

GettyJalen Hood-Schifino #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on December 01, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Hood-Schifino then had a brief stint with the Philadelphia 76ers to finish the 2024-25 season.

He averaged 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field in 13 games.

On March 16, 2025, Hood-Schifino put up 19 points while shooting 5/9 from three-point range in 23 minutes for the 76ers.

GettyJalen Hood-Schifino #17 of the Philadelphia 76ers watches a three pointer go in the basket during the second half of the NBA Summer League game against the Utah Jazz at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on July 5, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It will be interesting to see if Hood-Schifino is able to get another opportunity for the 2026-27 season.

He is still just 23.

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers are coming off a year where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record.

They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

JJ Redick is going into his third season at the helm.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent Los Angeles Lakers 1st-Round Pick Still A Free Agent

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