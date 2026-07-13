Jalen Hood-Schifino was once an intriguing prospect that the Los Angeles Lakers selected with the 17th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
He is coming off a year where he did not play in the NBA.
As of July 13, Hood-Schifino still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Looking At Hood-Schifino
Hood-Schifino played one season of college basketball at Indiana (2022-23).
He finished that year with averages of 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 32 games.
Jonathan Givony wrote (on March 31, 2023): “Hood-Schifino fits a prototype for what every NBA team is looking for as a big, ballhandling lead guard with versatile shot-making prowess, live-dribble playmaking creativity and defensive toughness, standing 6-foot-5 with a strong frame and a 6-foot-10 wingspan.”
While there high hopes, Hood-Schifino did not work out in Los Angeles.
He averaged 1.7 points per contest while shooting 23.9% from the field in 23 games.
The Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz in 2025 (and he was waived).
Hood-Schifino then had a brief stint with the Philadelphia 76ers to finish the 2024-25 season.
He averaged 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field in 13 games.
On March 16, 2025, Hood-Schifino put up 19 points while shooting 5/9 from three-point range in 23 minutes for the 76ers.
It will be interesting to see if Hood-Schifino is able to get another opportunity for the 2026-27 season.
He is still just 23.
Looking At The Lakers
The Lakers are coming off a year where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record.
They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.
JJ Redick is going into his third season at the helm.
Recent Los Angeles Lakers 1st-Round Pick Still A Free Agent