Recent Los Angeles Lakers 1st-Round Pick Still A Free Agent

Jalen Hood-Schifino was once an intriguing prospect that the Los Angeles Lakers selected with the 17th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a year where he did not play in the NBA.

As of July 13, Hood-Schifino still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

Looking At Hood-Schifino

Hood-Schifino played one season of college basketball at Indiana (2022-23).

He finished that year with averages of 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 32 games.

Jonathan Givony wrote (on March 31, 2023): “Hood-Schifino fits a prototype for what every NBA team is looking for as a big, ballhandling lead guard with versatile shot-making prowess, live-dribble playmaking creativity and defensive toughness, standing 6-foot-5 with a strong frame and a 6-foot-10 wingspan.”

While there high hopes, Hood-Schifino did not work out in Los Angeles.

He averaged 1.7 points per contest while shooting 23.9% from the field in 23 games.

The Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz in 2025 (and he was waived).

Hood-Schifino then had a brief stint with the Philadelphia 76ers to finish the 2024-25 season.

He averaged 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field in 13 games.

On March 16, 2025, Hood-Schifino put up 19 points while shooting 5/9 from three-point range in 23 minutes for the 76ers.

It will be interesting to see if Hood-Schifino is able to get another opportunity for the 2026-27 season.

He is still just 23.

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers are coming off a year where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record.

They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

JJ Redick is going into his third season at the helm.