NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Keyonte George (R) hugs Kobe Bufkin (L) after being drafted 15th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
GettyKobe Bufkin #44 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the preseason match between the Brooklyn Nets and Hapoel Jerusalem B.C. at Barclays Center on October 04, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Kobe Bufkin is coming off a year where he appeared in 16 games (one start) for the Los Angeles Lakers.He finished the regular season with averages of 2.9 points per contest while shooting 30.0% from the field.Back in April, Bufkin was waived by the Lakers. Trevor Lane @TrevorLane · Follow Lakers officially announce they have […]
Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player Is Still An NBA Free Agent