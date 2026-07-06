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Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player Is Still An NBA Free Agent

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Keyonte George (R) hugs Kobe Bufkin (L) after being drafted 15th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Kobe Bufkin is coming off a year where he appeared in 16 games (one start) for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He finished the regular season with averages of 2.9 points per contest while shooting 30.0% from the field.

Back in April, Bufkin was waived by the Lakers.

Recent Lakers Player Is Still An NBA Free Agent

GettyKobe Bufkin #18 of the Los Angeles Lakers on court against the Sacramento Kings in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

As of July 6, Bufkin still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

While he did not get a lot of NBA playing time last year, the 22-year-old had an excellent year in the G League.

Bufkin averaged 24.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 41.9% from three-point range in 17 games for the South Bay Lakers.

NBA G League wrote (on February 4): “Kobe was UNSTOPPABLE for South Bay 🎯🤩 Bufkin led both teams in scoring with 41 PTS and went 8/13 from beyond the arc to secure a @SouthBayLakers win ‼️”

Looking At Bufkin’s Career

GettyKobe Bufkin #44 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the preseason match between the Brooklyn Nets and Hapoel Jerusalem B.C. at Barclays Center on October 04, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player Is Still An NBA Free Agent

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