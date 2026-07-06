Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player Is Still An NBA Free Agent

Kobe Bufkin is coming off a year where he appeared in 16 games (one start) for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He finished the regular season with averages of 2.9 points per contest while shooting 30.0% from the field.

Back in April, Bufkin was waived by the Lakers.

Recent Lakers Player Is Still An NBA Free Agent

As of July 6, Bufkin still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

While he did not get a lot of NBA playing time last year, the 22-year-old had an excellent year in the G League.

Bufkin averaged 24.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 41.9% from three-point range in 17 games for the South Bay Lakers.

NBA G League wrote (on February 4): “Kobe was UNSTOPPABLE for South Bay 🎯🤩 Bufkin led both teams in scoring with 41 PTS and went 8/13 from beyond the arc to secure a @SouthBayLakers win ‼️”

Looking At Bufkin’s Career