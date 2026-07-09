Report: Lakers Updated Contract Offer to Jonathan Kuminga Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly ramping up efforts to sign unrestricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga to fill out their roster with their targeted pieces.

With veteran center Kevin Looney being the latest free agent to join, the Lakers now have the maximum 15 players on standard deals. The idea is not to give the impression of leaving Kuminga hanging, as multiple teams are reportedly eyeing a move for the young forward.

According to California Post’s Khobi Price, the Lakers have met with Kuminga’s camp and continue to improve their proposal despite some cap limitations.

“The Lakers have improved their offers to Kuminga up to a deal that would include an average annual salary around $10 million — which is less than the salaries of [Quentin] Grimes ($13.9 million) and [Sandro] Mamukelashvili ($13 million),” Price wrote. “And less than what was expected in light of how the Lakers expressed they saw Kuminga, who the Lakers pursued as a restricted free agent last summer, according to a source.”

The Lakers have already moved quickly to add pieces with Walker Kessler, Grimes, Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton all joining alongside Looney. They have almost exhausted their cap space while still having a void to fill in the wings following the departure of Rui Hachimura.

Lakers Targeting Jonathan Kuminga as Key Wing Addition

L.A.’s President of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick reportedly met with Kuminga shortly after the Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option to pitch him on a starting role in the Lakers system.

While a starting role in a Lakers team led by Luka Doncic sounds good, Kuminga would want full value. A straight signing as a free agent means limited earnings, given the Lakers’ cap situation after a series of additions.

A sign and trade could be a viable option for everyone involved. The Lakers could send out a piece like Jarred Vanderbilt to get Kuminga while preserving his Bird rights.

“The main option that could help the Lakers acquire Kuminga: A sign and trade with the Hawks, which would allow Kuminga to receive a higher salary than the Lakers are able to offer Kuminga as an unrestricted free agent,” Price added.

The Hawks may be open to a deal like this, given their willingness to move on from Kuminga by declining the team option. Vanderbilt carries a lower committed salary.

Potential Impact and Roster Fit for Kuminga in Los Angeles

The Lakers currently have 6-foot-4 Grimes occupying their starting small forward spot. Behind him for depth is rookie Cameron Carr and both are listed as guards. It is a very thin rotation without a natural small forward.

This makes Kuminga a need for obvious reasons and he is one of the readily available wing options the Lakers can pounce on at the moment.

“A part of the Lakers’ free-agency pitch to Kuminga, a source told the California Post, was the Lakers seeing Kuminga as a high-level, starting wing who would complete the vision of their roster reconstruction around superstar guard Luka Doncic,” Price added.

Kuminga never really looked to have a defined role with the Golden State Warriors which limited his potential growth. However, he is still only 23 and in a system with a consistent starting role, he can impact.

Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 2025-26 across stints in Golden State and Atlanta. He started only 14 of 36 games at 23.1 minutes per night, which is hardly a stable role.





