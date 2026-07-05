Report: Lakers Make Final Rui Hachimura Contract Decision Amid Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy offseason. And it’s only the first week of July. From the LeBron James bombshell to the Walker Kessler blockbuster.

L.A. made a quick succession of roster moves after James announced he wasn’t coming back, starting with the sign-and-trade for Kessler — a deal that sent multiple future first round picks to the Utah Jazz — followed by multiple free agent signings in efforts to create depth around superstar point guard Luka Doncic.

Another big name swirling in the Lakers orbit: Rui Hachimura. After a stellar 2025-26 season, Hachimura entered unrestricted free agency and has yet to sign a new contract despite interest from teams.

The Lakers’ Rui Hachimura Decision

Will Hachimura be back in the purple and gold next season? According to Lakers reporter Aaron Cohen, the Lakers have moved on from the 28-year-old swingman.

“The Lakers have informed Rui Hachimura that they will not be bringing him back, a source tells me,” Cohen reported on X, formerly Twitter.

For many Lakers fans, this news will sting.

Hachimura arrived in Los Angeles from the Washington Wizards in a midseason trade during the 2022-23 season. Hachimura almost immediately made a shining impact and demonstrated a clean fit alongside the two best players on the Lakers at the time — LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Japan-born forward continued his impact into the postseason, where he played a large role in the Lakers’ first round playoff victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Last season, Hachimura blossomed especially as a long-distance shooter. He shot a tick above 44% from the 3-point line during the regular season and converted at a historic clip in the playoffs.

L.A. Will Pivot to Another Option

With Hachimura’s exit, gone is yet another player from last season’s roster. Hachimura joins James, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber on the list of players the Lakers have relinquished this offseason.

L.A. now has a serious hole at the wing position. Replacing James and Hachimura — who combined for 32.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game last season and were the team’s top two playoff contributors — will be no easy task, but the franchise has one player high on its priority list.

According to reports, the Lakers are in the running for unrestricted free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga, who was traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Atlanta Hawks in a midseason trade.

Kuminga, 23, would be a high upside addition for the Lakers, if they are able to fend off other teams in the sweepstakes. Despite an underwhelming start to his career with the Warriors, and a lackluster brief stint with the Hawks — who declined Kuminga’s $24.3 million team-option — it appears front offices around the league still view the former No. 7 overall as a potent commodity.

Losing Hachimura and James in the same offseason could come back to tap L.A. on the back, but the franchise now looks to head in a new direction with the Doncic era firmly underway.