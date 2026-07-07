Report: Lakers Get Good News on Jonathan Kuminga as 2 Key Rivals Fade

One week after the departure of LeBron James and a day after Rui Hachimura signed with the cross-town rival Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers are continuing their pursuit of Atlanta Hawks free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga, 23, was traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Hawks ahead of the trade deadline in February. Many believed the former lottery pick was just a change of scenery away from tapping into his enormous potential. Instead, Kuminga may be on the move again.

The Lakers have made Kuminga a top priority this offseason and aim to sign the free agent star to a team-friendly deal, but an agreement has yet to materialize, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater. At this point, it appears Kuminga is the best — and only — available option for a Lakers team in need of some wing depth.

Lakers Eye Jonathan Kuminga as Competing Suitors Face Stumbling Blocks

With front offices around the NBA still believing Kuminga has high upside potential, the former Warrior is generating strong interest from multiple teams in addition to the Lakers, including the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings. But as Slater reports, both the Cavs and Kings face significant obstacles, with Cleveland focused on the LeBron James sweepstakes and Sacramento limited by its financial flexibility.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers also continue to have interest in Kuminga, league sources told ESPN. Kuminga has a high level of comfort with Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson, who coached Kuminga during his first three NBA seasons as a lead assistant for the Golden State Warriors.,” Slater reported. “The Cavaliers, however, are currently wrapped in the LeBron James sweepstakes, leaving the Lakers as the most aggressive pursuer prior to the James domino falling. The Sacramento Kings, who strongly pursued Kuminga last summer, have checked back on Kuminga’s interest level but are handcuffed financially and would need to execute a sign-and-trade to lure him, which they have so far been hesitant to discuss.”

This leaves the Lakers in a stronger position to secure a deal with Kuminga, whose $24.3 million team-option was declined by the Hawks earlier this offseason. Especially after losing Hachimura, a capable two-way player who fit cleanly alongside Luka Doncic, the Lakers are challenged to find a worthy replacement. Perhaps Kuminga would be that.

What it Would Take to Land Kuminga

As presently constituted, the Lakers cannot acquire Kuminga due to financial limitations. To facilitate a Kuminga signing, the Lakers would need to trade multiple players. L.A. is reportedly shopping Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht, leading many to believe those moves are the precursor to acquiring Kuminga.

L.A. could also explore a sign-and-trade with a player like Jaden Hardy, whom the Lakers acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards last week.

Although Kuminga is very much in line for a new team, Slater reports a return to the Hawks can’t be ruled out. As Kuminga continues to test the waters in free agency, the Lakers can only hope another team doesn’t swoop in and sign the 23-year-old.