Report: Lakers Hit With Bad News on Jonathan Kuminga After Contract Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a swift transition this offseason. Suddenly, the starting lineup from last season’s first round playoff series against the Houston Rockets is gone. The complexion of the roster has changed completely.

After learning of LeBron James’ plans to play elsewhere in the 2026-27 season, the Lakers made a quick succession of roster moves, starting with a massive sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz involving rising star big man Walker Kessler. From there, the Lakers added multiple rotational pieces in free agency.

Next up on the offseason priority list is Jonathan Kuminga, the Atlanta Hawks unrestricted free agent who is in line for a new contract.

Lakers Hit With Stumbling Block in Pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga

All the recent rumblings suggest the Lakers have been engaged in conversations with Kuminga regarding a potential deal. With nothing materializing yet, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports the Lakers’ path to landing Kuminga will not get any easier unless the former lottery pick is willing to accept a significant pay cut.

“The Lakers have had discussions with free agent wing Jonathan Kuminga, sources told ESPN, pitching opportunity over the veteran minimum salary they can offer. It’s a model that worked a few seasons ago for Malik Monk, who has signed close to $100 million in deals with the Sacramento Kings since. But there are other suitors for Kuminga, and convincing him to take a $20 million pay cut to join the Lakers won’t be easy,” McMenamin wrote.

Kuminga, 23, joined the Hawks in a midseason trade from the Golden State Warriors, who drafted the swingman with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Hoping Kuminga would become a future franchise cornerstone in Golden State, the Warriors drafted Kuminga hoping he would develop into a star and be the bridge to a new era after Stephen Curry retired. In his 4 ½ seasons with the Warriors, Kuminga was always viewed as untapped potential, especially with his shaky relationship with head coach Steve Kerr.

The Lakers hope they can provide Kuminga the change of scenery he needs to tap back into his rising star trajectory and be a long-term piece next to superstar point guard Luka Doncic.

L.A. Needs More Help After Losing Key Names

While it is safe to say no team interested in Kuminga views him as a franchise fortune changer, the Lakers are pursuing Kuminga in an attempt to somewhat make up for the losses of Rui Hachimura — who signed a multi-year contract with the cross-town rival Clippers earlier this week — and James.

With those two leaving for new franchises, the Lakers, despite adding the sharpshooting Quentin Grimes in free agency, are in major need of some wing depth, and the 23-year-old Kuminga could be the perfect addition.

Last season, Kuminga registered 12.3 points per game while 47.6% shooting from the field in 12 games for the Hawks. Remember, Kuminga averaged 16.1 points per game while shooting an uber-efficient 53% from the field in just his third NBA season, where he appeared in 74 games and logged over 26 minutes per contest.

Perhaps that version of Kuminga is still somewhere inside him.