Report: Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit Receives Major LeBron Update

The Los Angeles Lakers have been reportedly linked with forward Jonathan Kuminga, and the front office is exploring ways to sign him while facing competition from several franchises, most notably the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the latest update, the pursuit of Kuminga would reportedly hinge on LeBron James’ free agency decision. The veteran superstar’s next destination would have a domino effect on some moves around the league.

According to the Lakers All Day Everyday’s Aaron Cohen, the James situation in free agency may determine where Kuminga ends up.

“Following up on this, a source tells me that Kuminga is likely waiting to see what LeBron decides before making his own move. If LeBron chooses Cleveland, it becomes more likely that Kuminga signs with LA. But if LeBron goes elsewhere, Cleveland becomes the more probable landing spot for Kuminga,” they wrote.

This indicates that Cleveland is the more desirable spot for Kuminga. However, it is one of the more favorable landing spots for James and the franchise is poised to bring him back again.

The Lakers have already met with Kuminga, according to reports and General Manager Rob Pelinka, together with head coach JJ Redick, pitched a vision of high minutes and a likely starting role.

Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit Takes Turn

Kuminga’s team option was declined by the Atlanta Hawks, making him an unrestricted free agent. His declined deal was $24.3 million as part of a two-year deal he originally signed with the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers have already made the most of James’ departure by adding stars like Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton and Kevon Looney. This all but means that their cap space is already tight to even accommodate Kuminga’s reported preferred deal.

The Lakers have reportedly tabled a $20 million per year offer, although Kuminga’s camp is holding out at something closer to $25 million. It makes a straight signing challenging, meaning the Lakers can engage in a sign-and-trade with the Hawks.

Cleveland’s interest is strong, particularly given Kuminga’s prior relationship with Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson. He was an assistant under Steve Kerr in Golden State until 2024. But then again, the Cavs are in the James sweepstakes and could make that a main focus.

Atalanta remains a fallback option for Kuminga on a team-friendly deal. However, he is reportedly looking for a new environment that can guarantee a defined role.

Kuminga Looking for a Starting Role, Which Lakers May Provide

Kuminga, 23, hasn’t found a stable role yet with Golden State through Atlanta. He would prefer his next destination to contribute in more consistent, reasonable minutes. This is a key selling point for L.A. because the James factor may hinder any move to Cleveland.

For the Lakers, they are in need of starters in that position with James out and Rui Hachimura also gone. This may entice Kuminga, who can finally impact as a high upside wing around Luka Doncic.

The Lakers are also reportedly keeping an eye out for other targets in case they miss out on Kuminga. However, the former Warriors star presents a more attainable option at this point.





