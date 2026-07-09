Report: Lakers Learn Jonathan Kuminga Salary Demand as Talks Take Major Turn

The Los Angeles Lakers’ push to sign Jonathan Kuminga continues over a week after the start of NBA free agency.

It has been a busy offseason for the Lakers, whose summer kicked off with LeBron James informing them that he would not return to the franchise for a ninth season. From there, L.A. quickly looked to overhaul the roster, starting with the addition of Walker Kessler, the former Utah Jazz star who was acquired in a massive sign-and-trade deal that sent away virtually all of the Lakers’ future draft capital.

Although the Lakers have made sweeping changes and now boast an entirely revamped roster around superstar point guard Luka Doncic, the team is still light at the forward position. The Lakers have made signing Kuminga a top offseason priority, according to reports.

Lakers’ Negotiations With Jonathan Kuminga Continue as Asking Price Becomes Clear

Kuminga, 23, has been most closely linked to the Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team most believed to be the front-runner to sign James. Although contract negotiations are ongoing between the Lakers and Kuminga, the free agent forward has yet to receive an offer he is happy with. According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, Kuminga is seeking a deal with an average annual value that is significantly higher than what the Lakers have put on the table so far.

“My understanding is Kuminga does want something above that $15 million, probably closer to that $20 million. I think that’s another haggle here of what that number is going to end up (being).”

L.A. and Kuminga have been engaged in discussions for over a week, according to the California Post, but have yet to reach an agreement. The Lakers’ main selling point to Kuminga is opportunity, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, but Kuminga has been intent on receiving a contract offer that he feels honors his value and upside.

L.A. Advised Against Surrendering Too Much to Land Kuminga

By all accounts, signing Kuminga would be a win for the Lakers. After losing James in free agency and Rui Hachimura to the cross-town rival Clippers, the Lakers have some roster gaps to fill, none more glaring than the wing position.

While there is a clear need of an upgrade there, Buha urges L.A. to steer clear of getting too desperate.

“If I’m the Lakers, I’m trying to keep that below $15 million, maybe $15 (million) at the most, especially if you’re committing to a three or four year deal. … If you’re going $20 million, a three-year, $60 million deal with a player-option on Year 3, there’s a ton of risk baked into that contract for the Lakers.

The Atlanta Hawks, who declined Kuminga’s $24.3 million team-option earlier this offseason, are reportedly open to executing a sign-and-trade with the Lakers, but the hold up appears to be L.A. not wanting to make an aggressive financial commitment to the 23-year-old swingman.

While L.A. tries to work out the terms on a deal, Kuminga will continue to weigh his options and wait for a top-notch offer