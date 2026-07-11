Report: Lakers Learn Hawks’ Stance on Jonathan Kuminga Sign-and-Trade Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers’ interest in Jonathan Kuminga has been well-established. General manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office are figuring out what it will take to sign the star free agent.

L.A. has become light at the forward position with the departures of LeBron James and Rui Hachimura. James, the NBA’s oldest player, informed the franchise he intends to play elsewhere in the 2026-27 season. Hachimura, whom the Lakers acquired in a midseason trade during the 2022-23 season, left for the cross-town rival Clippers in a move that stung many among the purple and gold faithful.

That pushed the Lakers to make Kuminga a significant offseason priority. Even though the Atlanta Hawks free agent reportedly is interested in joining the team, he is exploring his options.

The Latest on the Lakers’ Pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga

According to California Post writer Khobi Price, the Hawks are prepared to help engineer a sign-and-trade deal involving Kuminga and Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt.

“The Hawks, a source (told) the Post, are willing to execute a sign-and-trade with the Lakers around the framework of Kuminga going to L.A. and the Hawks receiving Jarred Vanderbilt and the Lakers’ 2032 first-round pick swap – the lone option the Lakers have of trading a first-round pick this summer. Los Angeles also has three second-round picks (Wizards two picks and its own 2033 pick) available to trade.”

The Lakers’ wish of signing Kuminga will come down to the young star accepting a contract offer. It remains to be seen how L.A. adjusts as it pursues one of the hottest names on the free agent market.

The Financial Challenges for L.A.

Based on recent reports, the Lakers and Kuminga have yet to agree on a contract figure. L.A. wants to stay within a certain range, but Kuminga has aspirations for a deal that pays him in the neighborhood of $15-$20 million per year. According to Price, the Lakers’ most recent proposal would pay the former lottery pick a salary substantially reduced compared to what he is seeking.

“The Lakers’ latest offer, a source told the California Post, would have Kuminga earning an average annual salary around $10 million,” Price wrote.

If Kuminga is eyeing a much larger contract, then why are the Lakers, as some might say, lowballing the 23-year-old? According to Price, the Lakers have been persistent in attempting to pitch Kuminga on a featured role.

“But the vision the Lakers have pitched Kuminga on – being the team’s starting wing who completes the puzzle of the team’s offseason of building around superstar Luka Doncic – doesn’t match the offers the Lakers have made to Kuminga at this point,” Price wrote, then went on to explain the financial challenges behind giving Kuminga what he is asking for. “Especially when factoring in the fact the Lakers agreed to long-term deals with Quentin Grimes (four years, $60 million) and Sandro Mamukelashvili (four years, $52 million), both of whom will make at least $13 million next season despite at least one of them coming off of the bench if Kuminga joins the Lakers.”