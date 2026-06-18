Report: Lakers Linked to Luka Doncic’s Dallas Teammate to Solve Center Need

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the hunt for a new frontcourt star, and according to reports, an opportunity may come in Dallas Mavericks star Daniel Gafford.

According to NBA insider Jake Weinbach, the Mavericks appear to be open to moving their big man this offseason to prioritize their long-term future.

“The Celtics, Raptors, Hawks, Hornets, and Lakers are teams worth mentioning as possible suitors for Daniel Gafford,” Weinbach wrote. “I would say there’s an increasing likelihood of Gafford being moved this offseason.”

The Lakers have been seen as possible suitors for Gafford, and the rim-running and defensive presence who previously played alongside Luka Doncic could provide an immediate upgrade to the Lakers’ frontcourt.

How the Lakers Can Get Gafford

Gafford is not a complicated trade option for the Lakers. He is on a three-year, $54.3 million extension, which runs out in the 2028-29 season. This looks reasonable for a starting-caliber big who can help elevate the Lakers’ frontcourt.

The Lakers will enter the offseason with some decent flexibility. As such, making a trade with the Mavericks will be straightforward, as L.A. could absorb his contract through a trade rather than relying solely on free agency pieces.

Gafford’s player-friendly contract avoids the overpay risks of chasing free agents. His contract won’t derail any future flexibility.

Gafford will be 28 at the start of next season, which makes him still in his prime years. As such, the Lakers may include pieces like Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, or even throw in draft picks such as their No. 25 selection this year. The deal gives the Mavericks young talent and assets, which they need.

Another possible approach could involve sending out expiring deals like Rui Hachimura’s via sign and trade. Although this may not be the Mavs’ favored approach as they are looking for ways to move much older players, not add some new ones.

The Lakers will shed some depth in players like Vanderbilt, but they will be getting a more defensive and interior force. It makes the deal a win-win scenario.

The Lakers are also reportedly linked with another Mavs big man in Dereck Lively; however, it is unlikely that he will be traded by the franchise this offseason. It makes Gafford open to moving.

How Gafford Would Fit Next to Luka Doncic

In the 2025-26 season, Gafford played 55 games for Dallas and started 44 of those. His scoring numbers dropped for the first time in four seasons, but that isn’t a red flag for a player who is targeted for his interior presence.

At 6-foot-10, Gafford brings athleticism to the rim, great blocking abilities, and lob threats to the frontcourt. This has been a huge question about the Lakers’ current starting center, DeAndre Ayton. Ayton offers size, but Gafford has defensive instincts and mobility.

The Doncic connection cannot be overlooked. The Slovenian played some of his best basketball in the league with Gafford as a surrounding piece in the frontcourt.

Whether the Lakers bring Gafford on as a starter or as one of their frontcourt additions is up to them. His salary makes it possible to acquire another cap-friendly big. Ayton hasn’t been in serious talks to be traded out for now, but seeing how the Lakers are moving for frontcourt presence, he may be moved.