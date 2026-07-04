Report: Lakers Intensify Pursuit of 23-Year-Old Standout to Join Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers have found themselves in a turning point offseason following the departure of LeBron James, who informed the franchise of his future plans earlier this week.

After the news, general manager Rob Pelinka and the rest of the Lakers front office immediately pivoted as the Luka Doncic era entered full effect.

L.A. made a series of same-day moves that greatly changed the complexion of the roster around Doncic, whom the Lakers informed that the 2026 offseason would mark a summer of major roster decisions and potential blockbuster moves. Even after all the recent moves, the Lakers aren’t done assessing the open market.

Lakers Making Strong Push for 23-Year-Old ex-Warrior

So, who is next on the Lakers’ radar? With the departure of James, L.A. looks to replenish its wing depth. According to Lakers insider Khobi Price, Jonathan Kuminga remains very high on the team’s target list.

Kuminga, 23, was sent to the Atlanta Hawks in a trade from the Golden State Warriors ahead of the trade deadline in February. As long as Kumuniga was in Golden State, the athletic wingman was viewed as untapped potential waiting to be granted a featured role.

Although Kuminga was given a fresh start, his production wasn’t much different from his time in Golden State. Perhaps the young star is still searching to find his rhythm.

Earlier this offseason, the Hawks declined Kuminga’s $24.3 million team-option, making the former No. 7 overall pick an unrestricted free agent.

That decision immediately placed Kuminga among the most intriguing young names available this offseason. Kuminga’s upside continues to entice front offices around the NBA.

The Lakers appear to be no different. They are searching for players who can play alongside Doncic for years to come. Kuminga’s defensive versatility and ability to attack the rim is excatly what the Lakers need following James’ exit.

Lakers Looking Beyond Short-Term Fixes

The Lakers could have looked to replace James with another established veteran. (They still might.) But the front office appears focused on building a roster that complements Doncic both now and in the future. Kuminga certainly fits that timeline.

Entering his sixth NBA season, Kuminga would immediately become one of the youngest core pieces on the roster. If the Lakers believe they can unlock another level of his game — which is possible thanks to the unique playmaking of Doncic, Mr. Facilitator himself — adding him now could prove far more valuable than signing an aging veteran with limited long-term upside.

The recent flurry of roster moves also suggests the Lakers aren’t finished making decisions. Pelinka made it clear through action that the organization is committed to surrounding Doncic with players who fit his style of play. The sign-and-trade for Walker Kessler, a deal in which the Lakers mortgaged a chunk of their future, is the latest and greatest example of that. But Kuminga may not be out there for long, as the West rival Minnesota Timberwolves are also eyeing him.

Whether Los Angeles ultimately lands Kuminga remains to be seen.