Report: Lakers Eye Trade for 22-Year-Old Rising Superstar to Join Luka Doncic

The superstar has spoken, so the front office must listen. Especially if that superstar is one of the five best players in the NBA and only just entering the prime of his career.

Luka Doncic has made it clear to the Los Angeles Lakers that he wants to play next to a top tier big man, something the team has lacked since Doncic’s arrival 16 months ago.

The Lakers reportedly informed Doncic the 2026 offseason is where they would look to make some power moves to transform the roster into a true title contender.

That time has arrived, and the Lakers are beginning to follow suit.

Lakers Contacted Miami Heat About Skilled Rising Big Man

It appears the Lakers may look to address the center position in the first move of the offseason. According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, Los Angeles reached out to Miami to gauge what it would take to acquire standout third-year big man Kel’El Ware.

“The Lakers, Pistons and Nets are teams who could help facilitate a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to the Heat,” Sidery reported on X. “Detroit has an interest in Tyler Herro, while Los Angeles recently inquired about what it would take for Kel’el Ware. A Giannis to Miami deal could involve five teams.”

Perhaps the most feasible way the Lakers could land Ware from the Heat is through a potential Antetokounmpo-centered trade.

Ware, 22, has been closely tied to the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes as the Heat attempt to secure more facilitating teams in hopes to acquire the 31-year-old Milwaukee star.

Ware could be rerouted to the Lakers in a three or four team trade that could send the franchise the rising Heat star along with another role-playing depth piece.

The details of the Lakers and Heat’s discussion involving Ware are unclear, but it makes sense for Los Angeles to show interest in a fresh-faced, athletic big man who appears to have the tools to fit wonderfully alongside Doncic.

If the Lakers are enlisted as a facilitating team in a potential Antetokounmpo trade, they might receive a unique opportunity to secure Ware in the process, and that would be a potent first step in pleasing Doncic, the face of the franchise.

How Ware Would Fit Next to Luka Doncic

The Lakers, perhaps, see how Doncic could bring out the best in Ware.

The 22-year-old Miami star was selected with the 15th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and since then, he has noticeably improved in each of his first two seasons.

As a rookie, Ware logged a hair under 10 points per game. As a sophomore, he increased his scoring average to over 11 points per game and bumped his 3-point percentage from under 32% to above 39%.

Ware is a seven-footer who can do some things not often seen at his size, starting with his perimeter shooting ability and impressive mobility.

Keep in mind: Ware is already a sought-after asset and has flashed legitimate stardom despite not playing alongside a true point guard; the Lakers have the point guard of all point guards who expertly generates easy offense for big men.

Ware is several steps above the average big man. He may not (yet) be that A-lister that Doncic has asked the Lakers for, but the former All-Rookie big man is well on his way.