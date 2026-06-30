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Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested In 11-Year NBA Veteran

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NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Kelly Oubre Jr. poses with Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the First Round of the 2015 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 25, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, NBA free agency opened up around the league.

One intriguing player who is now available is Kelly Oubre Jr.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range in 50 games for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lakers Reportedly Interested In 11-Year NBA Vet

GettyKelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates during Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports, one team with an interest in Oubre Jr. is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Iko wrote: “Free agent wing Kelly Oubre Jr. plans to meet with the 76ers, Pacers, Blazers and Lakers among others, sources tell @YahooSports.”

Oubre Jr. was was the 15th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kansas.

He has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors and Golden State Warriors over 11 seasons.

GettyKelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Washington Wizards dunks the ball in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at at Verizon Center on April 26, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Oubre Jr. (who is 30) has career averages of 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 32.7% from three-point range in 705 games.

He has also appeared in 35 NBA playoff games (18 starts).

While Oubre Jr. would not be a major addition, he could be an idea role player to help out a contending franchise.

Social Media Reacts To Oubre Jr. Lakers Rumor

GettyKelly Oubre Jr #9 of Philadelphia 76ers looks on during a preseason game between Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks on October 04, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Here’s what people were saying about the report:

@LakerssLane: “Off the bench would be cool”

@datboiWOB: “I like this type of player but Offcourse we won’t get him”

@dockery58: “Does Pelinka have a vision for this roster post-LeBron or is he just looking at the UFA list and picking names that he thinks are cool.”

@pc3laker: “Yes, this is the type of player we need on the roster”

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record.

They lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested In 11-Year NBA Veteran

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