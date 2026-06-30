Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested In 11-Year NBA Veteran

On Tuesday evening, NBA free agency opened up around the league.

One intriguing player who is now available is Kelly Oubre Jr.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range in 50 games for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lakers Reportedly Interested In 11-Year NBA Vet

According to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports, one team with an interest in Oubre Jr. is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Iko wrote: “Free agent wing Kelly Oubre Jr. plans to meet with the 76ers, Pacers, Blazers and Lakers among others, sources tell @YahooSports.”

Oubre Jr. was was the 15th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kansas.

He has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors and Golden State Warriors over 11 seasons.

Oubre Jr. (who is 30) has career averages of 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 32.7% from three-point range in 705 games.

He has also appeared in 35 NBA playoff games (18 starts).

While Oubre Jr. would not be a major addition, he could be an idea role player to help out a contending franchise.

Social Media Reacts To Oubre Jr. Lakers Rumor

Here’s what people were saying about the report:

@LakerssLane: “Off the bench would be cool”

@datboiWOB: “I like this type of player but Offcourse we won’t get him”

@dockery58: “Does Pelinka have a vision for this roster post-LeBron or is he just looking at the UFA list and picking names that he thinks are cool.”

@pc3laker: “Yes, this is the type of player we need on the roster”

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record.

They lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.