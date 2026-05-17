Lakers Could Be ‘Shut Out’ of Summer Trade Plan

One of the truly different things about how the Los Angeles Lakers are positioned this summer is that the team is sitting on a significant level of cap space. That, of course, raises expectations among the fan base, who look at the payroll and see around $90 million open this summer and expect the Lakers to sign half the league. To be fair, with cap holds, the Lakers have closer to $40 million cap space, which is still significant for flexibility.

But with plenty of concerns on the roster and the possibility of a LeBron James return, as well as Austin Reaves‘ hefty new contract, the Lakers probably are not going to take the massive free-agent swings some foresee. And what bubbled up as a rumored strategy this summer–go after restricted free agents with offers other teams do not want to match–appears to be fizzling out, too.

As one Western Conference executive said, the Lakers figure to be, “shut out” on RFAs.

Lakers Likely Out on Restricted Free Agent Trades

That means some favorites targets for Lakers fans would be off the board as far as offseason additions. Walker Kessler of the Jazz is a player the Lakers were poised to make an offer on, one that would force Utah to match, something in the $30 million range. But there are indications the Jazz won’t be outbid for Kessler (within reason) and that the Lakers would not go that high on him, anyway.

The same could be said for Jalen Duren in Detroit. It’s true that Duren has had a miserable postseason, and that his status as a max player is in peril. But around the league, the consensus is that the Pistons intend to match offers for him. Even if they don’t go to the max with him themselves, the Pistons still plan to negotiate with Duren directly.

The Nuggets‘ Peyton Watson is another restricted free agency target for L.A., and probably the most realistic of the three. As good as Watson was in his breakout fourth season–14.6 points, 41.1% 3-point shooting–the Lakers are wary of committing $22-$25 million per year for Watson based on one injury-shortened year.

The chance goes up if James retires, but the Lakers’ focus is still expected to be at center.

Trades Could Dominate NBA Summer

The Warriors are in for a big and very interesting NBA summer–but that figures to be the case across the league.

As one league executive told Heavy: “Definitely a big summer. There is going to be a lot of movement this summer, there are going to be a lot of trades, before the draft, after the draft in July, going into August and September. There are a lot of teams that see themselves in need of a change, so you will see some bad contracts getting moved around with the hope that, new location new results. And you will see some financial moves, if you can set yourself up to get under the tax, which we saw at the deadline too.