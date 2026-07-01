Rich Paul Explains Why LeBron James is Leaving the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will not have LeBron James on the roster next season. He has decided to move on after eight years in Los Angeles. James is not retiring, and he is committed to playing for another team for the 2026-27 season.

James accomplished a lot during his tenure in Los Angeles. He helped lead the team to a championship in 2020 and became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the league. Now, he will try to win a championship elsewhere.

Agent Rich Paul recently revealed why James ultimately decided to leave the Lakers and play elsewhere next season.

Rich Paul Reveals Why LeBron James Doesn’t Want to Play for the Lakers

While speaking on Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul, Paul explained why James doesn’t want to return to Los Angeles. It turns out that a meeting between the two never took place, and James wants to play somewhere he can be happy. Paul says that James initially was 80 percent sure he was going to stay, as well.

“When you talk about the happiness of it all versus the team, that can all get a little convoluted there. So I didn’t want to go there. I’m just like, okay, I just want to know. Because if I have to set the table, and this is one of the teams that’s out that are actually in, and now they’re out…I have to place a call because that team has to have an understanding of it, and they have to go and do their business as well.”

When asked by Kellerman if the Lakers ever extended an offer, Paul confirmed that one never came.

“There didn’t need to be one. They wanted to bring him back. obviously. There didn’t need to be one, and I didn’t want to waste anyone’s time.”

It seems that James had his mind made up pretty early in this process, if Paul didn’t even seek out an actual offer from the team. Los Angeles will now move on and try to fill out their roster through free agency without James as part of the future.

Los Angeles has Officially Turned the Page to a New Era

With James not re-signing with the team, the Lakers have officially turned the page to a new era. This will now be defined as the Luka Doncic era. Doncic was already the best player on the roster, and now the team will continue to build around him as the rest of the offseason continues.

Finding frontcourt players who can help him become the best version of himself will be the priority this summer. There is a chance the Lakers could have two or three new starters around the two guards. Finding the right players who can fit in defensively has to be top of mind for Rob Pelinka.

Expect the Lakers to be very aggressive this offseason.