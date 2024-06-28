Lakers VP Rob Pelinka, JJ Redick Send Message to Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka sent a strong message to Bronny James after he selected him 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“We’ll see you soon, buddy. The work begins,” Pelinka told Bronny on a phone call before the Lakers made the pick.

Bronny was the most scrutinized prospect in NBA history because his father was LeBron James, arguably the greatest player ever.

Lakers Adamant Bronny Was Selected on His Merits

Bronny overcame tremendous odds to realize his NBA dream after his cardiac arrest due to a congenital heart defect last year.

After struggling to find his rhythm — 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game — in his one-and-done season at USC, Bronny bounced back with an impressive showing at the NBA Draft Combine.

Pelinka reassured the eldest son of the Lakers superstar LeBron James that he earned his NBA Draft selection on his own merits.

“I think first and foremost, you’ve worked incredibly hard man, you put in a ton of work,” Pelinka told Bronny. “And you know, we had lunch up at the facility for your workout. We talked about your work ethic, and that means a lot to us. I think second to that, you know, you’re a player of high character and personal high character and that is valued at the Lakers. And so, it’s important for Coach [JJ] Redick and I let you know what those qualities really stand out and so the Lakers are gonna draft you with the 55th pick in the draft.”

Redick, the Lakers rookie coach, is excited to mentor Bronny. He made a bold prediction, declaring the 6-foot-3 guard will have a lengthy NBA career.

“I just wanted to say congrats, man,” Redick told Bronny on the phone. “Your hard work paid off. You’re gonna have a long NBA career and I can’t wait to coach you, man.”

Behind the call for pick No. 55 📞 pic.twitter.com/Dcn1nnwLlU — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 28, 2024

Bronny will wear No. 9

First Father and Son Teammates in NBA

With Bronny going to the Lakers, it is all but certain that LeBron will return.

James repeatedly said in the past that it was his dream to play with his son before retiring.

“In the history of the NBA, there’s never been a father and a son that have shared an NBA basketball court and that feels like something that could be magical,” Pelinka told reporters after the NBA Draft. “We know, and have to respect of course, that LeBron has a decision on his opt-out and I’m sure he and his family and his agent will deliberate what they’re going to do there of course he has the freedom to decide whatever’s best for him and his family but if it worked out that he was on our team next season, NBA history could be made. And NBA history should be made in a Lakers uniform.”

James has until Saturday, June 29, to decide on his $51.4 million player option.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are willing to offer LeBron a three-year, $162 million max deal.

“L.A. is committed to re-signing James and would offer the maximum three-year deal for which James is eligible to take him through his 24th season in the league, sources told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote on June 24.