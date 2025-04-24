Rob Pelinka Claps Back at Mavericks for Leaks About Luka Doncic

Shortly after the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team tried to do some damage control by leaking out that the star guard didn’t work hard enough and would show up out of shape.

Since joining the Lakers, Doncic has played in nearly every game and is playing at an All-NBA level. General manager Rob Pelinka has heard the noise about Doncic’s conditioning, but he’s not buying it.

He’s seen nothing to indicate that the All-Star doesn’t work hard.

“I tell you, he’s been a great leader in the gym every day, working hard at his craft,” Pelinka said prior to the Lakers’ Game 2 matchup on Spectrum SportsNet. “Obviously, you can’t be one of the best players in the world without putting in the work.”

Doncic was the face of the Mavericks and led them to the NBA Finals less than a year ago. Despite that, the team was eager to get rid of him. While they may have been concerned about his work ethic, there has to be a lot more to the situation for Dallas to make such a shocking deal. Pelinka isn’t complaining as this trade is a big reason why he got a lucrative contract extension.

Pelinka Talks Contract Extension

Had the Lakers ended the season with another early playoff exit, Pelinka may have started to feel the heat. The team has been inconsistent in his time as general manager, and many fans wanted him gone.

However, he helped author one of the most lopsided and shocking trades in NBA history. Any poor decision he’s made is going to be easy to forget after he landed the franchise one of the best young superstars in the NBA.

Not only did the Lakers reward him with a contract extension, but they also promoted him to president of basketball operations.

“It’s all about the work,” Pelinka said of the promotion. “That’s what we’re paid to do and Jeanie Buss is the greatest governor in the game and to be able to work with her every day and work for our fans, that’s what we’re about.”

Doncic Playing at High Level in First Lakers Playoff Run

Doncic’s play continues to make the trade look even more lopsided. He’s averaging 34.0 points a game, which is tied for the third-highest in the playoffs.

However, defense was a struggle for the Lakers in Game 1. The team stepped up on that side of the court in Game 2 and held the Minnesota Timberwolves to 85 points.

“We did the same game plan,” Doncic told reporters after the game. “We didn’t really change much. It was just a question of if we were gonna be more physical or not. And I think we showed that. And we were there for 48 minutes.”

Doncic even stepped on defense, but the Lakers need him picking up the heaviest workload on offense. If the team around the guard can play strong defense, it’s going to be difficult to beat them.

“When we play this kind of defense for 48 minutes, it gives us a really good chance to win,” Doncic said.