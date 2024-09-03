7-Time Champion Warns Lakers About Possibly Adding Luka Doncic

Former Los Angeles Lakers champion Robert Horry is unsure about potentially adding Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. Horry explained on the “Big Shot Bob Podcast” why he doesn’t think Doncic would be the best option for the Lakers.

“You got to think about this, Luka is going to be how old (when his current deal expires)?” Robert Horry said, as transcribed by Lakers Daily’s Jesse Cinquini. “Like 31, 32? … He ain’t the best defensive player now, and that’s the Lakers’ problem. You gotta have some athletic guys that can play some defense, and Luka, he can score with the best of them, but we also know you gotta take beers out of his hand because he ain’t the one to stay in shape. He gonna be good, but he ain’t gonna be what you need probably.”

There is no denying Doncic’s talent. He is one of the best players in the NBA and just guided the Mavericks to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011. However, Doncic struggles with staying in shape, and one of the reasons why the Celtics beat the Mavericks was because they attacked Doncic on that end.

I think it’s safe to say that a cone was about as important as Luka Doncic on defense in the Finals 😭pic.twitter.com/GR1CDY6UYf https://t.co/s8uGbAy17a — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) August 18, 2024

However, as far as potential options go down the line, there may not be a better one in the future than Doncic.

Lakers Will Try to Add Luka Doncic in Free Agency

Horry’s words on Doncic stem from The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reporting that the Lakers will target him in free agency when the time comes. Although, O’Connor added that the Mavericks’ success could sway Doncic to stick around.

“I’ve reported on this podcast and on The Ringer how they have their sights set for Luka in the future,” O’Connor said on “The Ringer NBA Show.” “We’ll see if that works out. Dallas just made a Finals. Dallas is looking better than ever with their supporting cast. That may not work out. But the Lakers, by not trading their future picks, clearly they’re still thinking long-term at this point. They’re not going all in like you might expect many teams to do with LeBron James.”

It might be wishful thinking, but the Lakers want to make a winning team. Even if their current fortunes aren’t great, Doncic could start a new successful era when James retires.

Lakers Have Added Players of Luka Doncic’s Caliber

It sounds ridiculous at the moment that the Lakers will chase Doncic, but knowing their history with adding stars, it’s not too farfetched. For the last several decades, the Lakers have added some of the NBA’s very best players at the top of their game.

The most recent examples are James and Anthony Davis. They signed James in free agency and then traded for Davis the following season. However, the story goes back further, although the results haven’t always been pretty.

They traded for Dwight Howard and Steve Nash in 2012, which didn’t go well. Four years before, they acquired Pau Gasol, leading to two titles. Other stars they have acquired over the years have been Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Though Doncic hasn’t won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award, he is proven himself good enough to be in the discussion.