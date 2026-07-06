Rui Hachimura Breaks Silence After Lakers Exit

Rui Hachimura officially closed one chapter of his NBA career Monday with a brief but heartfelt message to the franchise that helped revive it.

“Thank you Lakers Nation for the past three years,” Hachimura wrote on Instagram. “We had some great moments and I will always remember the memories we made together.”

The farewell came right after the veteran forward agreed to a two-year, $28 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, ending a three-and-a-half-year run in purple and gold that included a trip to the Western Conference finals and the emergence of the best basketball of his career.

His departure also provided new insight into how free agency unfolded.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Hachimura’s decision wasn’t simply about finding his next contract.

It was about staying in Los Angeles.

Hachimura Chose Los Angeles Over Multiple Contenders

Stein reported that Hachimura prioritized remaining in Southern California throughout free agency.

“League sources tell The Stein Line that Rui Hachimura prioritized staying in Los Angeles,” Stein wrote, adding that the veteran forward chose the Clippers despite interest from the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

“The Mavericks, who still possess the full $15 million midlevel, emerged as a suitor for Rui Hachimura along with the Clippers on top of Brooklyn’s long-held interest … but Hachimura had a clear intention to stay in LA after 3 1/2 seasons as a Laker.”

That list underscores how sought-after Hachimura had become.

Golden State viewed him as a versatile frontcourt option.

Minnesota identified him as its preferred replacement for Julius Randle.

Dallas saw him as another complementary piece around its new core.

Brooklyn had the financial flexibility to make a competitive offer.

Yet Hachimura never left Los Angeles.

Instead, he elected to remain in the city where he spent the previous three seasons after the Lakers acquired him from the Washington Wizards.

Lakers Were Ready to Move in a Different Direction

While Hachimura preferred to stay in Los Angeles, a return to the Lakers never gained momentum.

League insider Jake Fischer had previously reported that Los Angeles was prioritizing other roster upgrades, particularly at wing, with Jonathan Kuminga as a higher priority. Longtime target Peyton Watson suddenly also becomes available as the Denver Nuggets are open to a sign-and-trade scenario should Watson receive an offer sheet they could not match.

ESPN’s Shams Charania also reported that Hachimura and the Clippers initially hoped to complete the move through a sign-and-trade with the Lakers.

According to Charania, however, the Lakers declined to participate, leading Hachimura to sign outright with the Clippers.

The move officially ends his Lakers tenure while allowing him to remain in the same city.

Hachimura Leaves After Career-Best Stretch

Hachimura departs after developing into one of the Lakers’ most reliable complementary scorers.

Last season, he averaged 11.5 points while shooting 51.4% from the field and 44.3% from three-point range.

He elevated his production during the playoffs, averaging 17.5 points while shooting 54.9% overall and 56.9% from beyond the arc, proving capable of thriving alongside Luka Dončić and LeBron James before the Lakers shifted their offseason priorities.

His combination of size, efficient shooting and positional versatility made him one of the most coveted forwards remaining on the market.

Lakers Continue Searching for Wing Help

For Los Angeles, Hachimura’s farewell officially closes another chapter in a busy offseason.

The Lakers have already reshaped much of the roster around Dončić by acquiring Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jaden Hardy.

Their biggest remaining priority continues to be adding another starting-caliber wing.

Whether that ultimately comes through Jonathan Kuminga, Peyton Watson or another target, Hachimura’s message leaves little doubt that his time with the Lakers is over.

His next chapter will unfold across town.

His final message to Lakers fans, however, reflected appreciation rather than disappointment.

Three years after arriving in Los Angeles, Hachimura leaves with memories he says he “will always remember”—even as he begins the next phase of his career wearing Clippers colors.