Lakers Receive Rui Hachimura Free Agency Update After New Insider Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to fill the vacancy left by LeBron James, who informed the franchise he will not return for the 2026-27 season.

After the James news broke, the Lakers pivoted quickly and rattled off a series of same-day moves that instantly changed the complexion of the roster around Luka Doncic. As L.A. has firmly entered the Doncic era, the time is now to make strong office decisions that will pave the way for a fruitful Doncic reign.

The Lakers still have one action item on their to-do and that is to figure out if they want to bring back Rui Hachimura or make a run after free agent swingman Jonthan Kuminga, who was traded to the Atlanta Hawks at midseason.

Rui Hachimura’s Lakers Return Not Out of the The Question Yet

Although there is speculation swirling that Hachimura’s return to the Lakers is unlikely, the 28-year-old forward has yet to sign a new contract as he continues to dangle in free agency. In the meantime, Hachimura and his inner circle are exploring their options. According to The Stein Line, Hachimura’s representation has contacted two Western Conference teams.

“As the market has developed, sources say Hachimura’s representation has now been in contact with Minnesota and Golden State as well,” the report said. “The Timberwolves have a well-chronicled need for a power forward after committing to trade away (Julius) Randle and Naz Reid so they can pair LaMelo Ball with Anthony Edwards and Hachimura is said to stand as their current top choice at the position.” (h/t Sports Illustrated)

After the Wolves made two major trades — first sending Randle to the Brooklyn Nets followed by landing Ball from the Charlotte Hornets in — they are looking to add to the frontcourt.

Minnesota’s frontline was among the most formidable in the NBA for years, but by trading Reid to Charlotte, the Wolves have a vacancy at the power forward position, which is what has fueled their interest in Hachimura.

L.A. Must Strike on Either Hachimura or Kuminga

The Lakers cannot afford any missteps in this situation; one of either Hachimura or Kuminga needs to be in a Laker uniform next season.

According to the California Post, the Lakers have made Kuminga a “significant priority” even as Hachimura remains unsigned. The report said L.A. must make some trades to open up some cap room to take on a new contract, which would almost certainly go to either Hachimura or Kuminga.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported some around the NBA believe Hachimura hasn’t signed anywhere because he is waiting for the Lakers to generate the financial flexibility to offer him a new contract.

Hachimura has certainly played his way to a nice contract after last season’s performance. He was especially impactful in the playoffs, where he shot at a remarkable clip from the 3-point line.

So will the Lakers choose the tried and true Hachimura, or will they opt for the 23-year-old Kuminga, whom many believe still possesses enormous upside potential?

A decision will need to be made sooner than later.